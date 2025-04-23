Jipra finally knock Jinja SSS off its perch

There comes a time when dominance and regimes crumble. That time has come for Jinja Senior Secondary School (Jinja SSS), who will not feature in this year’s Uganda Senior Secondary Schools Association (USSSA) national football tournament after failing to qualify sportingly.

Although they also missed out last year, the national body handed them a wild card.

This time, however, the once-mighty football powerhouse, who became the first upcountry school to win the coveted schools title in 2017, was knocked out of contention at the Busoga Regional quarterfinals after falling to their cross-town rivals, Jinja Progressive Academy (Jipra). By virtue of their regional strength, Busoga has four slots and, therefore, all the semifinalists qualify.

In years past, both Jinja giants benefited from a favorable structure that kept them apart in district and regional competitions until the finals, courtesy of their high rankings. But those privileges are now a thing of the past.

Jipra not only beat Jinja SSS 2-0 in the quarterfinals courtesy of goals from Simon Ochidi and Lawrence Golola but also achieved a rare double by defeating them in both the girls’ and boys’ Jinja District finals.

However, Jipra couldn’t complete the clean sweep at the regional level after falling to their sister school Lakeside Masese in the final.

“We’re the national elite champions and want to build on that to give another shot at the nationals this year,” said Hajj Swaib Kitezzala, Jipra’s director, who also owns Lakeside Masese. Jipra defended their Elite Schools title that acts as a preseason build up for the schools’ sports calendar.

“We’ve made some investments which, together with support from our partner Bul, are already showing promising signs,” he added.

Jipra enjoys a partnership with top-tier side Bul FC, with their boys’ team doubling as the club’s academy and junior team. Meanwhile, their girls feature for Jinja City Queens, the women’s side affiliated to Bul.

Qualified schools

Kampala - Uganda Martyrs HS - Lubaga, Kawempe Muslim SS, Kibuli SS, Lubiri SS

West Nile - Mvara SS, Comboni Comprehensive SS, Moyo Star HS

Acholi - Bishop Angelo Negri, Lagwai Seed SS, Kitgum Comprehensive Main Campus

Lango - Mentor SS, Wisdom HS Akalo, Lira Town College

Karamoja - Arengesiep SS

Teso - Amus College HS, Ngora HS, Bukedea Comprehensive School – South, Labira Girls SS, Teso Progressive Academy

Bukedi - Busia SS, Luma Eastern College, Manjasi HS

Busoga - Lakeside SS, Jinja Comprehensive SS, Jinja Progressive Academy, Mt. Zion HS

Bunyoro - Masindi SS, Kabalega SS, Panyadoli Selfhelp SS

Rwenzori - Fortportal SS, Garama SS, St Leo College Kyagobe

Ankole - St Kagwa Bushenyi HS, Ibanda SS, Nyamitanga SS, Kicwamba HS

Kigezi - St Mary’s College Rushorooza, St Gerald’s SS, Bishop Comboni College Kambuga

Wakiso - St Mary’s SS Kitende, Buddo SS, Standard HS Zana, Greenlight Islamic SS, Kyadondo SS

Masaka - Masaka SS, Notre Dame HS Nyendo, Wagwa HS Lukaya

Mpigi - Kisozi Seed SS, Highway SS Kiganda, Mumsa SS

Luwero - Standard HS Zana – Ndejje Campus, Ndejje SSS, Ssaku SSS

Mukono - Quality HS, St Julian HS Seeta, Namagabi SS, Mehta SS