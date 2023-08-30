JKT to represent Cecafa region in women’s Champions League

Tanzanian champions JKT Queens beat Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) 5-4 on penalties at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday to earn the right to represent the Cecafa region at the November 5-19 Caf Women’s Champions League in Ivory Coast.

CBE coach Heye Gizaw Birhanu tried the element of surprise by starting Ariet Odong and Senayt Bogale ahead of Aregash Tadesse and MesayTemesgen but it cost him his second final in three editions.

JKT relied on their custodian and goalkeeper of tournament Abass Idrisa Naijat to keep out clear cut chances from CBE star Loza Abera twice in regulation time to force the goalless game into extra time.

JKT offered very little in terms of creating chances but Daniel Minja Donisia could have scored towards the end of the second half. Despite having majority of the crowd behind them, Abera and her teammate Tadesse, who came on at the start of the second half, missed one on one chances in extra time.

In the shootouts Temesgen had her effort saved by Naijat thereby rendering Abera, Aregash, Samuel Tinbit and Asfaw Emebet’s penalties inadequate.

JKT’s penalties were scored by substitute Ester Mabanza, Donisia, Gerald Winifrida, captain Antony Anastazia Katunzi and Happyness Hezron Mwaipaja in that order as the win ensured thar the Serengeti Women’s League sends the region’s representatives to the continental showpiece for a second successive season.





Earlier in the day, a solitary effort from Lydia Akoth in the 41st minute ensured that Buja Queens from Burundi beat Kenya’s Vihiga 1-0 in the third place playoffs.

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Cecafa Qualifiers - Awards

Champions: JKT Queens (Tanzania)

Runners up: CBE (Ethiopia)

Third place: Buja Queens (Burundi)

MVP: Abdallah Athuman Stumai (JKT)

Best keeper: Abass Idrisa Naijat (JKT)

Top scprer: Fazila Ikwaput (Kampala Queens) – 8 goals