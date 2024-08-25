Jogoos exposed on Caf return

The writing was on the wall long before the final whistle blew in Addis Ababa on Saturday afternoon that SC Villa were chasing a wild goose.

In a match that starkly exposed their shortcomings, beleaguered SC Villa demonstrated their tactical ineptitude and developed feet of clay, crashing out of the Caf Champions League first preliminary round with a 3-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of CBE (Ethiopia).

Entering the crucial return leg, hope was a dwindling ember. Their chances of overturning the 2-1 home loss from the first leg and advancing to the next round were slim at best.

To exacerbate the situation, coach Morley Byekwaso seemed unable to rise to the occasion. This left many questioning whether he possesses the tactical acumen needed to propel the club forward or if it's time to cut their losses and seek a more seasoned gaffer.

Despite battling to a hard-fought 1-all draw at the Abebe Bikila Stadium, it was evident from the opening whistle that the Jogoos were running on empty, lacking the vigor needed to overcome their resolute hosts.

Playmaker Patrick Kakande's equalizing penalty in the 68th minute provided a brief glimmer of hope, but the final result merely underscored a sobering reality: the Ugandan champions were out of steam and direction.

Too little, too late

Not even the changes in the starting lineup and tactical adjustments could salvage the beleaguered club on foreign soil.

The attempted fresh approach, with an attack-minded lineup featuring Kakande, Aslam Ssemakula, Andre Otim, Najib Yiga, Elvis Ngonde, Isaac Mpagi, and Tonny Atukunda, yielded nothing.

When the hosts struck first, extending their first-leg advantage, the shockwaves reverberated through the squad. It was a blow from which they never truly recovered, despite their valiant attempts to claw their way back into the game.

This setback has ignited a firestorm of speculation about Byekwaso, who succeeded Dusan Stojanovic in June. The question now looms large: does he possess the strategic insight required to keep the team among the elites, or has his tenure exposed a glaring need for a more exposed gaffer?

The Ethiopian champions will now face Tanzania’s Young Africans in the next round, as they aim for a historic appearance in the group stages.

Striker demand

Once again, the club’s long-standing goal-scoring woes came into sharp focus, with the few chances they created slipping through their fingers.

With forward Charles Lwanga suspended, Villa's attacking hopes in Addis hinged precariously on rookies Otim, Reagan Mpande, and Hassan Mubiru.

Adding to their miseries, defensive lapses left them exposed at crucial moments.

The blend of inexperience on the field and faltering tactical decisions from the sidelines only served to deepen their woes, sealing their fate in a match that spotlighted every weakness in their armory.

As the dust settles on their disappointing exit, it is evident that the club faces a crucial moment of introspection ahead of the upcoming StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

With a title to defend, the pressure mounts to prove their place among the elite. Yet, after being outclassed on the grand stage, doubts are growing about whether Byekwaso has the requisite acumen to steer them forward.

The jury is still out. The next few weeks will be pivotal in determining whether they can regroup and reclaim their dominance or if more drastic measures are necessary to remain at the top.

Caf Champions League

First Preliminary Round