Jogoos move to eat into Busoga fanbase

Big dreams. Misagga (L) addresses his fans committee in Jinja. PHOTO/D. EDEMA

By  Denis Edema

What you need to know:

  • But Misagga believes Villa can still not only win over fans but also get new Hakim Magumbas to rev the Jogoos engine.

Record league champions SC Villa took their rebuild project to the eastern district of Jinja at the weekend, with the club determined to eat into top-flight sides Bul, Busoga United and Gaddafi fanbase in the sub-region.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.