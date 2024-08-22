Jogoos need quick goals

Facing an uphill battle that could see their Caf champions League dreams dashed prematurely, StarTimes Uganda Premier League reigning champions SC Villa find themselves in a perilous situation where goals are the only currency of survival.

As the old football adage goes, It is not over until the final whistle, but this time, the odds are stacked against them as they take on Ethiopian giants CBE at Abebe Bikila Stadium (Addis Ababa) on Saturday.

With the weight of expectation heavy on their shoulders, Morley Byekwaso's charges must pull off a rare away victory—a feat that has long eluded not just them, but clubs from Uganda and the national team.

Winning on foreign soil has always been their Achilles' heel, and now, with everything on the line, they must conquer both history and their opponents to keep their campaign alive - to face either Yanga (Tanzania) or Burundi's Vital'o at the next stage.

Pressure cooker

The pressure couldn’t be higher as the 17-time league kings prepare for the return leg, where victory is not just desired but absolutely essential.

Central to their chances of overturning the 2-1 deficit are their two star players - Patrick Kakande and Ronald Ssekiganda - who were conspicuously absent in the first leg at namboole last Saturday, their performances a shadow of their usual brilliance.

Now, the onus is on these usual match winners to rise to the occasion, shake off the shackles of that disappointing display, and deliver the crucial goals and assists that could be the difference between glory and an early exit.

If there was ever a time for them to step up, it’s in this must-win away game, where their contributions could either rewrite the script or seal their fate.

Then again, forwards like Andrew Otim, Hakim Kiwanuka and Najib Yiga also ought to stand out and be counted today.

Tactics probed

As if today's task isn't daunting enough, beleaguered coach Byekwaso finds himself under immense scrutiny, with fans growing increasingly skeptical about whether he’s the right man for the job.

To avoid his future potentially hanging in the balance, the former Villa ambidextrous

midfielder must craft a tactical strategy capable of halting the opponents' possessive, counter-attacking style that so effectively dismantled his team in the first leg.

This will require not just tactical acumen but also the ability to inspire a squad that has struggled to find its rhythm away from home.

At this grand stage, the stakes can't be higher, and the coach must prove his mettle, delivering a plan that not only secures victory but also restores faith in his stewardship.

Should the club fail to advance to the next round, it will undoubtedly raise hard questions about their direction and decision-making going into a league title retention bid.

The blame will rest squarely on management's own shoulders— for poor planning, a lack of genuine transfer activity, and the ill-timed departure of their tactical mastermind Dusan Stojanovic, who was acrimoniously sacked just when they needed his expertise the most.

Indeed, if this campaign ends in disappointment, it will serve as a stark reminder that success in football requires not just parading eleven players on the pitch, but also strategic foresight and stability behind the scenes.

Caf Champions League

First leg result

SC Villa 1-2 CBE (Ethiopia)

Second leg - Saturday at 3pm



CBE vs. SC Villa