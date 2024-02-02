Jogoos survive prison scare to close in on leaders Bul

There is a feel good factor about SC Villa this season.

Dusan Stojanovic's Jogoos are determined to erase the pre-season predictions by dying a little in all the remaining league games.

Against Maroons on Thursday at Wankulukuku, Villa trailed through Fred Amaku's clinical finish on eight minutes but rallied back through Patrick Kakande double strikes on 60th and 70th minutes to prevail 2-1 after a hard fought outing.

Villa's fortunes this term have hinged on Kakande's tender shoulders and the teen playmaker has repaid the Stojanovic's faith by delivering goods.

In the first goal, Kakande initiated an intelligent SC Villa attack deep from midfield, fed Abbas Kyeyune out wide before making a clever follow up that he calmly finished off past a beaten Hannington Ssebwalunnyo in Maroons.

For the second goal, it was a genius moment of madness that deserves to be archived, as Kakande miraculously froze the entire Maroons defence to slot the ball past befuddled Ssebwalunnyo.

Without doubt, Kakande is the man of the moment and with him I full flow, Villa can dream of lofty heights.

The record champions leapfrogged Maroons to fourth with 29 pints from 16 matches while the vanquished Prison Warders, that were largely off colour, are fifth with 26 points.

Bul-lish attack

At the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo, leaders Bul will host ninth placed KCCA that they beat 1-0 in the first round at Njeru.

With new faces at both clubs, Friday's contest promises to be an explosive one that will be decided on finer details.

Abbey Kikomeko's are under intense scrutiny in the second phase of the season that will test their title credentials while KCCA's Abdallah Mubiru is pulling the proverbial strings to return KCCA where deserve to be.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Result

SC Villa 2-1 Maroons

Friday

Mbarara City vs. Express, 4pm (Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara)

Gaddafi vs. URA, 4pm (Gaddafi Arena-Jinja)