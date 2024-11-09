Jonard, Mountain Inn give Mbale Heroes fuel to fight Bul

Mbale Heroes will approach their high-stake StarTimes Uganda Premier League clash with Bul with new energy after sealing a number of sponsorship deals on Friday.

The team has been struggling for results with issues related to their financial position but that could be a thing of the past after acquiring three main sponsors.

The club secured a package estimated at Shs400m from Jonard Conglomerate besides support from other partners.

The sponsors, club vice chairman (football) Badru Chemisto, Mbale City deputy mayor Harriet Kakai, Nandala Foundation, club deputy chief executive Jessica Muduwa, and other dignitaries unveiled the packages on Friday at Mountain Inn in Mbale.

“It’s an emotional moment and a dream come true to us who have been involved in the revival of the club,” Chemisto, also representing the club patron Hon. Nandala Mafabi said.

Heroes currently lie second from the bottom of the 16-team league with four points from seven games but Chemisto believes the boost will change their fortunes.

“We’re not in the right position in the league but these are just signs that we’re here to stay,” Chemisto added confidently.

Details

Eng. Jonard Asiimwe, the executive director of Jonard, a conglomerate that deals in minerals, oil and gas and other events management did not disclose the full sponsorship details though it is estimated at Shs400m for the season.

“We’re sponsoring a number of teams but my love leans towards community clubs like Mbale Heroes.

“When they first approached me, I gave Shs60m without blinking. We’re doing more but the full package remains confidential,” Asiimwe said.

Mbale Heroes is now the fourth to benefit from Jonard’s generosity joining Kitara, Booma and Kampala Queens.

Mountain Inn Hotel, part of the Nandala Foundation has purchased a minibus for the club while Kama Oil has committed to fueling it. Ballooon Ventures has also pledged sponsorship estimated at around Shs60m in both cash and kind.

“As a business we come in because we believe in this brand and aim to support the players to take a better package,” a representative from Balloon Ventures said.

The parties concluded with signing the contracts before unveiling the new jerseys produced by Ethiopian kits manufacturer Gofere.

STARTIMES UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Sunday fixture – 3pm

Mbale Heroes vs. Bul - Mbale City Stadium