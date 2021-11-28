Jota at the double as Liverpool smash Southampton

Southampton's Spanish midfielder Oriol Romeu (R) vies with Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (L) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 27, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Midfielder Thiago made it two goals in as many games with a deflected shot eight minutes before half-time to virtually seal the three points for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota struck after just 97 seconds as Liverpool closed to within one point of Premier League leaders Chelsea after a 4-0 stroll against Southampton on Saturday.
Liverpool's long unbeaten run was ended by high-flying West Ham earlier this month but they have clicked effortlessly back into gear, scoring 10 goals without reply in three games since that defeat.
Portugal forward Jota scored a first-half double at Anfield, with Thiago Alcantara adding a third to effectively end the contest against their demoralised opponents eight minutes before half-time.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.