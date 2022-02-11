Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, 10-man Arsenal win at Wolves

Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota (2nd L) shoots to score their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 10, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Victory for Klopp's men cut City's advantage at the top of the table to nine points, but Liverpool still have a game in hand to come on the English champions.

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool are not breathing down Manchester City's necks yet, but the Reds remain in the hunt for the Premier League title after Diogo Jota's double beat Leicester 2-0 at Anfield.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.