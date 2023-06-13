Journeyman Portuguese charged with reinvigorating KCCA

Sergio Daniel Moniz Tragui, the 43-year old, globe-trodden Portuguese gaffer will walk straight into KCCA's avalanche of problems after he was confirmed as the new boss for two years yesterday.

Bedevilled by coaching woes, devoid of playing style, nursing a sharply divided dressing room, administrative malaise and trophies becoming elusive in the last four seasons, KCCA's lasting remedy seemed too lofty for local based coaches.

The baptism of fire though may not totally fret him having worked on the African continent for over seven years with a reputation of developing budding talent and having a crave to win with style.

Yet his in-tray at Lugogo is highlighted by the club's desperate bid to return to the Caf Confederation Cup with bang, after they were given a wild card by Fufa following Vipers league and cup double.

Tragui who?

It is almost 18 years since KCCA last employed a foreigner as coach - Kenyan Hussein Kheri - who flattered to deceive at Lugogo.

The expensive gamble for a manager to elevate the club this time fell to Traguil who holds a Uefa A license and is currently pursuing a Uefa Pro coaching License.

A quick guess is that he is better than his immediate predecessors Jackson Mayanja and Morley Byekwaso but the fact that club CEO Anisha Muhoozi didn't indicate his deputy in her memo also left questions.

His resume shows stints at Benfica (Portugal) and Kaduna United where he majored in youth teams. Traguil holds a degree in Sports Science and Physical Education, Sports Psychology.

He has previously worked at Hearts of Oak (Ghana), Singida Big Stars (Tanzania), CD Lunda Sul (Angola), Vilankulos (Mozambique), Mirbat SC (Oman), Kabuscorp SC (Angola), Santa Rita CFC (Angola) and recently Township Rollers FC (Botswana).

With KCCA struggling to replicate the illustrious times of Mike Mutebi and rivals Vipers forming a solo juggernaut, the club management had to go outside their usual comfort of having 'a former player at the helm' to recruit fresh coaching brains.

"KCCA will benefit greatly from Sergio’s extensive expertise, high standards of excellence, and character. He is a successful coach who has worked at the highest levels, in a number of different leagues on the continent but most importantly conforms to the Club’s DNA of playing beautiful football and youth development," the chief executive officer Muhoozi revealed.

The jury is out on whether Traguil, who has switched nine teams in 12 years, can absorb the immense pressure at Lugogo or even last more than the five months he has been at his last posting - Township Rollers (Botswana).

He is also up against a jinx of underperforming foreign coaches at the club that burnt its fingers with Kheri (2005), Liberian Abou Koroma (1999), Dane Flemming Jacobsen (1998) and Tanzanian Hussein Gwanje (2000).

His assignment starts on July 1 according to Muhoozi and he will be incharge of all the managerial duties at the club.

KCCA, that last lifted the league trophy in 2019, finished second behind Vipers in the last season but most notably, failed to make a meal out of a star studded squad.

Traguil at a glance

Name: Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil

Place of Birth: Portugal

Qualification: UEFA A License

Age: 42

Citizenship: Portugal