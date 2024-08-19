Julian eye dream debut as Kitende battle Bukedea

Defending champions St. Marys’ Kitende and hosts Bukedea Comprehensive will face off on Tuesday in arguably the most-awaited battle in the ongoing East Africa Schools tournament in Bukedea.

Both schools won their opening Group A matches with identical 2-0 wins, Bukedea beating Benjamin Mkapa from Tanzania while Kitende triumphed over Kenyan champions Highway.

There will be some scores to settle as Bukedea who lost to Kitende in the bronze match of the national finals in Masaka seeks revenge on home turf.

Bukedea has been rising in profile in the last few years with many predicting them to be a perfect match for Kitende who have dominated the scene for the previous 25 years.

The hosts roped in coach Ronald Ssali who had spent over 15 years at Kitende and will be backed by home support but at the record champions seem unbothered.

“It’s going to be very competitive as usual especially that our Ugandan opponents have the advantage of the 12th player but we have faced such environments before and prepared for it,” Daniel Male, Kitende’s head coach said.

Julian debuts

That match will played in the afternoon at Bukedea’s new Sports Park which President Yoweri Museveni launched on Sunday but before that, the newly-crowned Ugandan champions will be making their bow.

Julian, who shocked powerhouses to win this year’s national title will start their campaign against Kalangala from Tanzania.

The school coached by Felix Ssekabuza is eager to make an impression like their fellow compatriots Kitende, Bukedea and AMus who won their opening games.

“We just want to enjoy the moment and revel in our debut but play good football as well,” Ssekabuza said ahead of their opener.

In the other morning kick-off, another Ugandan representative and co-host Amus College will face Rwanda’s APE-Rugunga.

2024 Feasssa Games (Bukedea) – boys’ football

Results

Kitende 2-0 Highway

Tuesday fixtures

St Julian vs. Kalangalala (Tz), 11am

Amus College vs. APE - Rugunga (Rw), 11am

St. Joseph's, (Ke) vs. Benjamin Mkapa (Tz), 3pm