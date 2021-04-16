Jurua seeks new lease of life after kissing death

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

KCCA defender-cum-midfielder Hassan Jurua reveals that he had a close brush with the jaws of death.

The gangly lad, was in February, 2020 admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at the International Hospital Kampala (IHK) due to organ failure.

The club patron, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, skipper Charles Lukwago and chief executive officer Anisha Muhoozi rushed there to see him and preach calm. As Jurua lay in his bed surrounded by tubes and beeps, Lukwago revealed that he had suffered a serious malaria attack which led to kidney failure and difficulty in breathing.

He was placed under induced coma, on a dialysis machine and life support at IHK but luckily managed to recover after sedation process.

Jurua has since recovered and featured in the clubs last two games against Nyamityobora and URA.

“It started as a malaria fever,” Jurua recounts. “At first, it was body weakness but after a shortwhile it turned into severe malaria that couldn’t be handled at Murchison Bay clinic and Luzira Prisons hospital. “If it wasn’t IHK and KCCA doctors I would be dead by now.” This ordeal came as he was recovering from a one-year layoff due to a knee injury. He was starting to give up.

“I thank God for removing me among the dead. I didn’t believe I would be back playing football at the top level,” Jurua says. “There was a point when everyone thought I was dead but God saved me. I took about two months in hospital and began on my recovery, I’m now okay.”

Coach’s trusted man

Such is the confidence that coach Morley Byekwaso has in him that he has since thrust him back into the team as a starter.

That could continue against Villa on Sunday as KCCA seek to catch up with Vipers and URA who face Kitara and Bul respectively in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. KCCA, champions in three of the past five seasons, are fourth on 30 points, nine behind the leading pair.

Jurua has always had adversity to beat. On his debut back in 2018 against Mbarara City, he was sent off.

After that, a combination of a gruesome knee injury, two-month illness and fate insured he only returned to match day squad last Saturday against Nyamityobora in the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

“My first 90 minutes in the league was bad news. It was bad luck to start with for any teenage like me,” Jurua reveals.

The versatile player whose elder brother Bashir Asiku plays for Vipers expects an improved performance against Villa on Sunday as he would have achieved more match fitness. Able to play at the heart of defence, right back and defensive midfield, Jurua acknowledges the tight jostle for slots that awaits him. His only hope is his acquaintance with Byekwaso. “He is not new to me. I have worked with him in juniors’ team, am not so worried about his ability to carry the team forward,” he says of Byekwaso who has known since childhood.

The pair live in the same neighborhood of Luzira. “It is good he is back in time. He is physical and that is why he played the Nyamityobora and URA matches,” Byekwaso affirms.

While Jurua was away, he missed being part of the KCCA that won the Cecafa Kagame Club and the U-20 national side that went to the Africa Cup of Nations final. “I know my time will come if I keep working hard. The coaches at the club have trust in me,” he vows.

BRIEFLY

Born: 19 years ago in Mbarara to Rashid Ariko, a Prison Warder from Arua and Salima Bako.



Younger Brother. Of Vipers versatile defender Bashir Asiku

