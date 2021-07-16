Jury still out on Byekwaso

Hot Seat? Byekwaso, now 42, won the league title with KCCA in 1997. The club would wait another 11 years to add to it. They are hoping they do not have to wait that long with him in charge

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The most outstanding element of Morley Byekwaso a player and coach is his laid back demeanour. Beneath the silence is a smooth operator and ultra-competitive character.

You do not play for three traditional giants – SC Villa, Express and KCCA – if you aren’t single-minded. None of them understand him as much as KCCA who signed him in the mid-90s.

Byekwaso, now 42, won the league title with KCCA in 1997. The club would wait another 11 years to add to it.

They are hoping they do not have to wait that long with him now in charge after handing him a three-year contract on Wednesday. Byekwaso took over as interim manager at the end of March 2021, after the sacking of the club’s most successful manager Mike Mutebi.

Forgettable season

His time as interim manager did not change the club’s fortunes in the short-term. A forgettable 2020/21 season saw the 13-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions finish fourth.

They were also bundled out of the Stanbic Uganda Cup by city rivals Express in the semifinals.

Byekwaso has served as an assistant manager of KCCA on three occasions under Matia Lule, George Nsimbe and Mike Mutebi. Though he is the U-20 national team coach and is currently in Ethiopia with the U-23 side at the Cecafa Challenge Cup starting, managing KCCA is the biggest job yet.

Desire fulfilled

“I’m ready to work with everybody on board to achieve success. I have always desired to be a manager of such a big team,” Byekwaso speaks of the privilege.

“Football is not about rushing things but putting in hard work and commitment. This is a winning team and it has to be on top.

“People have to get used to our mentality and players should know that I’m going to give them a chance to prove themselves before I start making tough decisions.” The club chairman Martin Sekajja gave him the endorsement. “He understands the demands of the club and we shall give him necessary support to take the club to the next stage,” Ssekajja says. “We believe he will achieve because he has been at the club for long.”

Advertisement

Technical team

The transition is rolling in earnest. Already, two members of the Mutebi era - youth coach Jackson Magera and first team coach Robert Kabuye - have left the club.

Bright Stars coach Baker Mbowa, a teammate of Byekwaso in the 1997 title-winning team, is reportedly destined to join as an assistant.

In addition, former KCCA skipper Saka Mpiima is also reportedly joining with Badru Kaddu staying on among the assistants.

Style vs. winning

Without playing elegant football, coach Byekwaso’s Victoria University missed out on winning the league title by one point to KCCA in 2013.

He grabbed a biggie with victory over AFC Leopards in the final of the Nile Basin Cup. Sekajja and his board should be aware that it will not always be sexy on the pitch as seen in the 90s.

To a large extent, Mutebi had revived that free-flowing football. As interim manager, the football hasn’t been pretty but Byekwaso can be excused as the job entailed mending a leaking roof.

Before his announcement, KCCA showed Moses Kalanzi and Filbert Obenchan the exit door.

Next in line

The latter’s chopping implies that Moses Aliro, Samuel Kato, Musa Ramathan and Hassan Jurua are destined to own position from hereon.

Even before the contract ink dries, some will be questioning why Byekwaso is courting out-of-contract Brian Majwega from URA. He has had two previous spells at Lugogo. Majwega’s return would stifle the development of Hassan Musana and enterprising Herbert Achai.

Questionable transfer and tactical decisions and a fickle rapport with management and fans made and broke Mutebi in the five trophy-laden years.

Byekwaso, his deputy for four years, must be treading carefully.

AT A GLANCE

Full Names: Morley

Byekwaso Ochama

Date of Birth:

December 20, 1978

Age: 42

Nationality: Ugandan

Coaching License: Caf A

Preferred formation: 4-3-3

Current Job: Head coach Uganda U-20/U-23 and Manager KCCA

Appointed: July 2021

Clubs coached: KCCA, Victoria University, Simba

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com