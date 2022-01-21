Just the beginning, says first woman to referee AFCON match

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga warms up prior to the Group B Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Zimbabwe and Guinea at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on January 18, 2022. PHOTOS / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Previously Mukansanga was the fourth official when Guinea defeated Malawi on January 10 in Bafoussam.  

The first woman to referee an Africa Cup of Nations match is confident it will soon become normal to see a female official in charge at the biggest men's international tournament on the continent.

