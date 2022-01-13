Juuko's early retirement leaves bitter taste

Murushid Juuko calls it quits with the national team after a seven-year attachment.

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

A four-paragraph letter addressed to Fufa and dated January 13 carried the colossal message - defender Murushid Juuko had called it quits with the national team after a seven-year attachment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.