Juuko, Tinga return pivotal as Neiva strives for identity

Vipers have a bit of a problem in the backline, goal posts and midfield. It was expected that by this time, Brazilian gaffer Leonardo Neiva would have solved the malaise courtesy of the foreign player influx at Kitende.

The 2-0 loss to Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana on Sunday in the Caf Champions League elimination round at the Lobatse Sports Complex showed the wound may be deeper.

Ahead of the return leg on Saturday at the St Mary's Stadium, Neiva has refused to press the panic button but hastily admitted that drastic remedies have to be made in most departments if the Venoms are to overturn the two-goal cushion.

"It was a very good game, Galaxy are a very organised team, they deserved the win and we congratulate them. We have no excuse but the game is still open. If they were able to score two goals here (Gaborone), we can also score them in Uganda but we need to work hard and fix many things," Neiva revealed after the match.

Vipers Congolese goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza and the backline of Ashraf Mandela, Issa Mubiru, Hillary Mukundane and Livingston Mulondo were at fault for both goals that Thabang Vincent Sesinyi netted for the Botswana side.

Neiva will hope defender Murushid Juuko's calming influence, solid marking and experience adds grit to his feeble defence at Kitende now that he seems to have regained his full fitness.

Then again the gaffer has a tough call to make between the posts, either to stick to error prone Mudekereza or bank on his deputy Fabien Mutombora.

Vipers president Lawrence Mulindwa owner has invested a fortune in recruiting new players but there is a sense the cosmopolitan squad has been assembled without a clear blueprint.

Foreign legion on the spot

The timidity Vipers exuded in the first phase of the game, conceding in the 16th minute, and lacking midfield control with midfielders Paul Mbowa, Siraje Ssentamu and Bright Anukani also left Neiva restless.

"Our start was gradual, allowing them to assert their presence on the field. Yet the game was robust and demanding for both sides," he noted.

In countryman Brazilian Luiz Otavio Santos de Araujo aka Tinga who didn't make the trip and Angolan Miguel Lutumba who started from the bench, Neiva may possess sparkling midfielders that can feed the forward line of Gian Carlo Rodriguez, Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa that was bereft of supply in Gaborone.