Kabaddi stuck with three World Cup qualifiers

By George Katongole More by this Author

The senior and youth kabaddi national teams are set to miss playing at the big stage if the sport’s administrators fail to raise at least Shs70m.

The men’s national team is set to travel to Nairobi, Kenya, for the rescheduled World Cup qualifiers in August. The team was stopped from travelling at the last minute earlier this month over the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan authorities demanded all players to the tournament be vaccinated before travelling, thus justifying an extension until August 5.

Kenya will host of the qualifying round for the Junior Kabaddi World Cup for men from July 29 to August 5, while Uganda are to host the women’s World Cup qualifiers from August 23-29.

According to Edgar Mujuni, the chief executive of the Uganda Kabaddi Federation, preparing all three national teams would require a minimum of Shs70m.

“All tournaments are a big opportunity of our athletes. Playing at international events gives athletes an opportunity to earn professional contracts,” he said.

Advertisement

Initially, the national team camp hit a snag after some athletes failed to get their Covid-19 jabs.

“But these are minor issues, we need to get the money to be able to take the team to the qualifiers,” Mujuni said.

Frustrations

With the challenges brought in by the pandemic-19, Mujuni is exasperated. Attempts to secure funding from government through the National Council of Sports (NCS) have been frustrating.

Mujuni, who is working closely with Graphics Systems, Bank of Baroda, Tata Uganda, the Indian High Commission, among other groups of Indian origin to mobilise the funds, said that they are yet to be granted any budget considerations as the NCS has prioritised Olympic activities for the past four quarters.

“We’re almost giving up on that route. We’re engaging other partners to see that we realise our target of delivering our athletes to the qualifiers,” he said.

Mujuni, who in 2018 staked his house to money lenders to raise funds to take the team to Iran, says this is no longer an option.

“We are not working on a personal project. My wife feels uncomfortable with such activities and we need to maintain a proper sustainable path. Our plan is to keep talking to more corporate sponsors,” Mujuni, who introduced kabaddi to Uganda in 2017, said.

His sacrifice towards the sports have seen him give up football career and a job at the Ministry of Education and Sports to promote kabaddi in Uganda.

gkatongole@ug.nationmedia.com