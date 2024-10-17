Kabonge fighting for promotion with double motivation

Allan Kabonge has always been an accomplished fighter in the Fufa Big League but this season, he’s got more fire under his belly than ever before. While coach Richard Makumbi rightfully earns the ‘promotion specialist’ tag for guiding a record twelve teams to the top, Kabonge made a record by promoting Onduparaka, Masavu and Paidha Black Angels in three successive years from 2016 to 2018. He had promoted Aurum Roses in 2013.

For years, Kabonge was denied the chance to follow his teams to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League not because of talent but his lack of coaching credentials required at that level.

A bigger dream

The coach was unveiled last week at Gaddafi, a club now managed by the heavy coffers of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, to start another challenge.

The qualification void that was missing in his resume before has now been filled after he attained his Caf B diploma earlier in the year. Now with his badges firmly in his hands, Kabonge’s hunger isn’t just about promoting Gaddafi but lifting himself to the top as well.

“I’m a talented coach and everyone knows that,” Kabonge told Saturday Sports with his characteristic confidence. “Now I have got my badge; this is something I’ve always wanted because I build projects and leave for others.”

Kabonge envies coach Brian Ssenyondo who picked up Kitara after they gained promotion and went on to win the Uganda Cup on their debut last season. Kabonge is clear that he’s no longer content with handing over the baton after doing the hard work of promotion.

Turning projects into success

“People assume that I am only good for Big League but I want to prove my abilities beyond,” he says.

“I also want to start a good project and lead it to the highest level,” he adds.

His confidence isn’t mere talk, the coach has built some beautiful projects. His sleek Onduparaka team not only dominated the second division with flair but reached the final of the 2016 Uganda Cup. He has developed players like in-form Uganda Cranes striker Jude Ssemugabi who, while at his Lake Side Academy in Entebbe, converted from a goalkeeper to the lethal striker he is now.

Comfort at the printing press

Kabonge has a reputation for taking teams by the scruff of the neck and delivering them battered and bruised at the doorstep of UPL in whatever shape they come. However, this time, the coach feels he is offered a better environment than before.

“The club offers a more professional and comfortable working environment; this is my chance to promote a team and manage them in the premier league,” he voices with resolve.

Gaddafi has taken an early lead on the table with four points after a draw away and a debut 1-0 home win over Kigezi Homeboyz. They travel to Kiwenda on Sunday to face Kiyinda Boys.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Sunday at 4pm

Kaaro Karungi vs. Arua Hill – Ntungamo

Kataka vs. Booma - Mbale

Kigezi HomeBoyz vs. Busoga United - Kabale

Kiyinda Boys vs. Gaddafi – Kiwenda

Onduparaka vs. Myda - Arua

Calvary vs. Buhimba United Saints – Yumbe

Profile

Name: - Allan Kabonge Kivewala

Age: 38 years

Coaching level: Caf B Diploma

Playing career: Friends of Football (FOF), Bugiri Old Timers, Chemilil Sugar (Kenya), Victors, Express, Mgano (DR Congo) & A.S Kigali (Rwanda)

Coaching: Aurum Roses, Onduparaka, Masavu, Lira United, Paidha Black Angels & Gaddafi