Kabugo Fifa badge dream ended in tragic Wankulukuku collapse

The Ugandan football fraternity is reeling from the sudden and tragic loss of 27-year-old assistant referee Peter Kabugo.

On Friday, during SC Villa's 5-0 victory over UPDF at Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabugo collapsed in the 70th minute and was tragically pronounced dead upon arrival at nearby Bismillah Hospital.

As Kabugo was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Najja-Lugangu village, Buikwe District yesterday, calls intensified for Fufa to expedite the release of his postmortem report.

No one in the football community had been aware of any underlying health conditions that could have contributed to this heartbreaking incident.

Gone too soon

The sombre mood at Wankulukuku Stadium was palpable. Referee's assessor Rosebell Rwamuyamba was visibly distraught, breaking down in tears as the tragic news spread.

Centre referee George Olemu, visibly shaken, almost lost his composure and failed to present the match ball to SC Villa's hat-trick hero, Charles Lwanga.

The match officials, including fourth official Joshua Duula, who had replaced Kabugo, were left stunned and heartbroken.

It was a stark reminder of life's fragility, as their colleague, with whom they had shared lighthearted moments in the dressing room just moments ago, had been abruptly snatched away.

"It was so sad losing a friend I had been with just minutes before," a devastated Olemu lamented.

Referees body stunned

Equally perturbed is Fufa Referees Standing Committee (FRSC) chairman Brian Miiro Nsubuga, who is responsible for assigning match officials.

He confirmed that there had been no reported health concerns about Kabugo prior to the tragic incident.

Nsubuga, a former Fifa-certified referee, explained that factors such as the intensity of a match, underlying health conditions, or a referee's physical fitness could potentially lead to a heart attack.

However, he emphasized that the specific cause of Kabugo's death remains unknown and that they are awaiting the official postmortem report from Fufa.

"He seemed perfectly healthy and successfully passed the September fitness test conducted by Dr. Apollo Ahimbisibwe. It's baffling how a seemingly fit 27-year-old could suddenly collapse and pass away," he wondered aloud.

In Fifa tournaments, referees undergo regular health checks, including heart rate monitoring, even after halftime.

A combination of factors, such as a demanding match, underlying health issues, or personal stressors, could potentially trigger a heart attack according to Nsubuga.

"Kabugo had experience handling high-pressure matches involving top clubs like Villa, Express, and KCCA, so we don't believe excessive pressure was a significant factor. Other personal issues, which may not be immediately apparent to us as the assigning authority, could also have played a role," he added.

One of the fittest lot

Sam Kayondo, a former FIFA-certified assistant referee currently working with UPDF FC and serving as a national referees instructor, echoed Nsubuga's sentiments.

Kayondo, who broke the tragic news to Olemu immediately after the match, confirmed that he had never been aware of any underlying health issues with Kabugo, whom he had trained and closely monitored over the past five years.

"We are both from Buikwe and trained together in Lugazi. Whenever he returned from his work in Kagadi, I, as the national referees coach, would work with him. I always collaborate with a doctor to assess the fitness of the referees that I train, and Kabugo always received a clean bill of health.

"He was one of our most promising assistant referees. His understanding of the game, combined with his height and speed, made him excellent at managing the lines," Kayondo revealed.

Nipped in the bud

Kabugo was a rapidly rising star in the refereeing next generation, renowned for his hard work and unique qualities, according to Davis Katabira, a senior official of the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA).

"I had the privilege of teaching him during the Kagadi course in 2018,. He was a humble, young, and incredibly talented referee who ascended rapidly to the level of Fifa and Fufa consideration, a feat typically achieved between the ages of 26 and 38," Katabira stressed.

He added; "I witnessed his exceptional performance at the Makerere University national fitness test in August, where Uganda Premier League match officials gathered. He was undoubtedly one of the best in my class.

"He was destined for greatness and was well on his way to securing the coveted Fifa referee badge in record time."

Dearly missed

Charles Bulitwendwa, Kabugo's secondary school teacher, guardian, and employer, who had brought him to Kagadi District to work in his hardware business while he pursued his refereeing career, expressed deep sorrow at the loss of his close confidant, brother, and who has an innovative spirit.

Bulitwendwa added that Kabugo's widowed mother and siblings in Buikwe had lost their primary breadwinner and source of pride.

"I was the first person they contacted because he had listed me as his next of kin. He was the primary breadwinner for his mother and siblings, taking on the role of the family's patriarch. All the money he had saved in various savings groups will be passed on to his grieving mother.

I've lost a trustworthy confidant who brought joy and liveliness to my life during his free time, " he grieved.

Excelling on pitch academics

According to Bulitwendwa, who taught Kabugo during his O-Level years at Sacred Heart-Najja in Buikwe, the young referee excelled not only on the football pitch but also in academics.

He was a top student during his A-Level years, where he pursued a combination of History, Economics, Luganda, and Art (HEL/A).

Kabugo later enrolled in a Diploma in Business Management at Makerere University under the Indian Amit Scholarship.

His academic achievements and business acumen made him a standout employee, and Bulitwendwa credits him with revitalizing his hardware business in Kagadi.

"I recognized his sincerity and brought him to Kagadi to manage my hardware business. He has been running it efficiently with a good schedule to attend to refereeing duties.

"He briefly tried his hand at sports journalism in Kagadi but ultimately returned to refereeing while balancing his business responsibilities, " Bulitwendwa said.

He was unsure whether the deceased was married or had children.

"We last spoke the day before his passing, and he always considered me a mentor and guardian figure. He was once disheartened by a brief suspension from his refereeing duty over a reported misconduct by Fufa, but I encouraged him to persevere.

"I have been covering his medical expenses, but I was unaware of any serious health issues. He was always striving to improve his fitness, often challenging his fellow referees. He was dedicated to both his work and his refereeing career."