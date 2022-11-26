Kaddu pulls Kitara clear as Nec faulters

Uganda Cranes striker Patrick Kaddu rediscovered his scoring touch grabbing a brace as Kitara bounced back to winning ways by thumping Calvary 3-0 in the StarTimes Fufa Big League in Masindi.

Kataka ended Kitara's unbeaten run last Friday and coach Mark Twinamasiko asked his charges to show a positive attitude henceforth.

They did just that with Kaddu connecting in John Kisakye's pass just nine minutes into the game.

Charles Kyomuhendo beat his markers to head in a Moses Sseruyidde's delivery at the half-hour mark for the second before Kisakye and Kaddu combined for a repeat of the first goal, again, after nine minutes this time into the second half with the latter sealing his brace.

"We have to work on our attitude. We also need to try and build from defense, midfield and move forward,” Twinamasiko said.

Nec's 1-0 loss to Soroti City away means that they drop to third as Kitara open the lead by two points to 16.

The only unbeaten team in the division Mbarara City climb to second after being held to a 1-all stalemate by Kataka at home as Kyetume, who succumbed to a late Nicholas Luzige in their 1-0 loss to Ndejje University, continue their poor away winless run.

In the other games, Adjumani picked their second win with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Lugazi as Booma raided Lira for a similar result over Northern Gateway.

StarTimes Fufa Big League



Results

Northern Gateway 1-2 Booma

Mbarara City 1-1 Police

Kitara 3-0 Calvary

Luweero United 0-0 Kataka

Soroti City 0-1 Nec

Adjumani TC 2-1- Lugazi

Kaaro Karungi 1-0 Jinja North United