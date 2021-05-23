Kagimu enjoying advanced role, responsibility

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Shafik Kuchi Kagimu is surely among the best players in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL).

The midfielder is the conductor of the choir at URA that has seen the club make a genuine push for a fifth league, a decade after their last one, this season.

Always revered for his ability to create chances, Kagimu has added goals to his armour, accumulating nine goals.

That is his highest tally in six years with five games to play starting with today’s home tie against mid-table UPDF at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje.

No tax collected

This week, the Tax Collectors failed to the spark, shockingly losing 1-0 at Kyetume which left them on 54 points and a real fear of falling off in the title race. For one of the thinner squads at the top end of the league, every of Kagimu’s contributions is extremely important. Kagimu has always played in central midfield. However, this term, coach Sam Ssimbwa has pushed him into a more advanced role.

KAGIMU SAYS;



“The gaffer started pushing me further upfront after my then-midfield partner Saidi (Kyeyune) went away,” Kagimu, also URA captain, told the club website. “He told me how the team was now short on creativity and I was to ship in,” says the player signed after dominating the University Football League for Kampala University in 2015.