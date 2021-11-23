Kagimu, Kayondo on knife-edge in final awards shortlist

The organizers of the annual Airtel Fufa Awards will today trim the number of male football players of the year from five to a three-man shortlist.

The overall winner will walk home with the prize car and plaque as is the custom - plus bragging rights.

Express forward Eric Kambale, with 15 goals as the Red Eagles claimed the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title in June, remains one of the huge favourites and is a shoo-in to make the final list.

And so is league top scorer and Uganda Cup winner Yunus Ssentamu of Vipers.

Team mate Bobosi Byaruhanga is also earmarked for great achievements and his role as the national under-20 (Hippos) rode to the Afcon finals in Mauritania and Vipers sweeping the Uganda Cup honours lift him high.

Although Aziz Kayondo shares Byaruhanga's harvest, the voting patterns may throw him out since he lacks the audacity and command of the former. Shafik Kagimu's inclusion on the five-man team was based on his devoted exhibition as URA cruised to second spot in the league but the lack of tangible yield leaves him open to the boot.

Women candidates vow

On Monday, Kampala Queens forward

Fauzia Najjemba and Lady Doves duo of Fazila Ikwaput and Daisy Nakaziro completed the final shortlist in the women category.

The axe swung on She Maroons' Joan Naggayi and Kawempe Muslims midfielder Margret Kunihira.

"Being nominated amongst the top three for the second time comes from God.I believe it is reward for team work and hard work and I kindly ask for everyone's support," Najjemba, who captained the Uganda U-20 in the 10-3 thrashing of Kenya in the World Cup qualifiers, revealed. Nakaziro, who led Lady Doves to winning the Fufa Women Super League, is equally buoyant.

"Being named the best Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 Season and now nominated in the best football player award means a lot to me, I want to win with my team, Lady Doves," she said. For 2018 best female player Ikwaput, she prays lightening strikes twice.

"I'm proud for the second nomination and hoping my MVP and top scorer achievements in the league with Lady Doves help me win again," Ikwaput noted.

Airtel Fufa Awards Male best Football player

Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers)

Aziz Kayondo (Vipers)

Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers)

Eric Kambale (Express)

Shafik Kagimu (URA)

Airtel Fufa Awards Female best football player

Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves)

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens)