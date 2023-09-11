Kajoba bemoans Fufa Drum schedule as Kampala's falters

The timing of the the provincial Fufa Drum tournament has continued to be hair raising and irking to most participating teams.

Most topflight clubs are not will to sacrifice and surrender their players just days to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League kickoff (Friday) to participate in the Fufa Drum.

With a couple of players away with the national team in Morocco, others with KCCA preparing for this weekend's Caf Confederation Cup engagement, the timing of the Drum fixtures could have come at a worse time.

That grossly hurt Kampala province's group qualifying bid on Saturday as they missed a couple of players in their must win contest with Group A leaders Lango that ended 1-all at Wankulukuku Stadium.

Kampala coach Fred Kajoba also had to rush to Wankulukuku from Entebbe Airport after he returned with the Uganda Cranes with two just minutes to kickoff and only joined his deputy Robert Mukasa midway the game.

"Our preps were disorganised by the absence of key players like Warren Bbuule (defender), Ibrahim Kasule (midfielder), Richard Basangwa (forward) and Travis Mutyaba (playmaker) that left the team completely depleted.

"We still have a chance to progress through the group alongside Lango if we can have all our pivotal players available and we manage to beat Kigezi in our next match next week," Kajoba, also the national team goalkeeping coach told Daily Monitor.

The match proper was an-end-to-end captivating affair that could have gone to the side that wasted less chances.

Lango and URA winger Moses Aliro was the main culprit, missing four clear cut chances before scoring a second half penalty to cancel out Reagan Male’s thunderous strike in the first half.

In fact, Aliro put the Kampala backline on red alert throughout the match that on one of his onslaughts, he was brought down by the opposition right-back Andrew Kaggwa who was immediately sent for an early shower.

Between Male's 39th minute goal for the hosts and Aliro's 73rd minute equaliser, the Lango fans that filled up large parts of the terraces were nervous and slightly muted but roared of thereafter for their team's point.

Bob Obira's Lango ultimately missed the services of playmaker Allan Okello but relied on Aliro, Darius Ojok and Innocent Maduka to seal their spot in the quarterfinals.

On the other side, Kampala banked on rookies Elvis Ssekajugo,Abbas Kyeyune, Hassan Wasswa and Andrew Lutaaya to try and earn maximum points but fell short when due to inexperience.

Teso delight

Teso forward Isaac Ogwang score a deserved brace against Ankole in Kabwohe on Saturday to edge closer to the quarterfinals.

Sunny Kaija netted the consolation for the hosts that lacked precision amd bite at their backyard.

Also, defending champions West Nile hosted Busoga at Padari Stadium in Adjumani District as they plot to retain the trophy they won after overcoming Lango in the double legged finals.

Fufa Drum

Results