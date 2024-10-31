Kakande bears blue cross

With SC Villa's StarTimes Uganda Premier League season going haywire, reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) Patrick Kakande finds himself in the eye of the storm.

The creative forward feels the weight of expectation squarely on his shoulders, knowing that his doubled efforts may be the only lifeline left for a team in freefall.

Only Kakande's magic and goals seem to stand between Villa’s salvage and the looming exit of embattled coach Morley Byekwaso.

Kakande’s tally so far—a goal in the thrilling 4-2 opener against Mbarara City and another in the frustrating 2-2 draw with Soltilo Bright Stars—falls well short of his usual standard.

Known for his playmaking prowess and clinical finishes, he knows these numbers aren’t enough to salvage Villa’s turbulent start.

Today’s clash at Wankulukuku Stadium presents a make-or-break opportunity against Paul Kiwanuka’s UPDF, who sit fifth with nine points from six matches and already stunned KCCA with a barren draw at Lugogo.

For Villa, clawing back to form will require resilience, as fans’ frustration reaches fever pitch and calls for Byekwaso’s sacking grow louder.

Tender shoulders

Diminutive Kakande, blessed with deft feet and an eye for goal, firmly believes Villa's forward line has done its job up front, only to be let down by a porous defense.

This vulnerability was laid bare in clashes with Vipers, Bright Stars, and Maroons, where the Jogoos struck first but faltered in securing full points.

Determined to turn the tide, Kakande shares that this week's training has been laser-focused on defending as a cohesive unit, aiming for synchronized play across both defensive and attacking phases.

"I feel frustrated that the results aren’t going our way, especially when our goal is to defend the title. As attackers, we are doing our part by scoring, but our defence has to step up.

"Coach Morley keeps reminding us that this is only a temporary setback, one we are determined to overcome. We have to defend as a unit and deliver a stronger performance all around," the baby-faced protagonist revealed.

Courting Put

Kakande’s concerns extend beyond Villa’s struggles, with the 17-time league champions languishing in eighth place, having secured only eight points from six games.

He is working his socks off not just for club pride, but also with an eye on the national stage.

The gifted forward has his sights set on making Uganda’s squad for the pivotal Afcon qualifier against South Africa on November 15 at Namboole - a game with the potential to end a five-year Afcon drought that every Ugandan player dreams of being part of.

Determined to catch Cranes coach Paul Put’s attention, Kakande is pushing to deliver mesmerizing performances, even as he navigates the challenges of a disjointed Villa squad.

"I'm pushing myself tirelessly to earn a spot in the squad against South Africa and Congo because I know I’m still on the national team radar," Kakande shared.

He added; "Coach Put values hard work, and missing out the last two Cranes summons has haunted me ever since. I’m determined to make my mark and prove I belong on that stage."

Bbosa debut

Tonight’s floodlit showdown at Nakivubo Stadium sees Alex Isabirye’s seventh-placed URA, also with eight points from six matches, primed to take advantage of the recent managerial shakeup at Kitara, where Wasswa Bbosa replaced the underperforming Brian Ssenyondo on Sunday.

URA aims to hand Kitara their fifth defeat of the season, pushing them further down from their current 14th position.

While the clash may lack flair, it promises raw grit and a relentless will to win, as both Bbosa and Isabirye are renowned for their man-management skills and favor physical intensity over stylistic finesse.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday fixtures

SC Villa vs. UPDF, 4pm