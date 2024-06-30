Kakande becomes new chief of UPL

Patrick Kakande, SC Villa's baby-faced assassin who honed his dribbling skills at the defunct Kadiba grounds in Mengo, believes he has already matched his early career promise of being one of the best players in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Almost all the guests that attended the less-glamorous Pilsner league awards event at Sheraton on Saturday lavished praise on the diminutive playmaker as the 'next big thing' in Ugandan football.

Having dragged SC Villa to the 17th league title with nine goals and four assists, Kakande deservedly bagged the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), players' player of the season, young player of the season awards and also made the league’s team of the season.

"I have worked hard to get to this stage and nothing can derail me from becoming a better player. I want to thank the coach (Dusan Stojanovic) for guiding me as his own son and my teammates for withstanding the pressure as we wrestled the trophy home," he revealed with a beaming smile.

Sc Villa officials and players pose with the awards won on the night.

For adent league followers, it was crystal clear why the online voters (reportedly accounted for 40 percent) and the technical panel unanimously went for Kakande ahead of challengers; Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa) Muhammad Shaban (KCCA), Denis Omedi (Kitara) and Ronald Otti (Bul).

The deft Uganda Cranes forward played 26 games, scoring nine goals, assisting on four occasions and also took home five Man-of-the-Match gongs. Superb.

In fact, some guests in the room were left debating how Yunus Sentamu's goal of the season (scored for Vipers against Wakiso Giants) wasn't weighed in context with Kakande's jaw-dropping goals against Gaddafi and Kitara.

For consolation, Omedi was awarded the coaches' player of the season award, while Shaban’s 17 goals earned the KCCA forward the top scorer accolade.

Coach of the season Dusan Stonjanovic of SC Villa.

Otti beat Joseph Dhata (Nec) and Kenneth Ssemakula to the best defender accolade as Kitara's Chris Kusiima shocked Thomas Ikara (Bul) who had the most clean sheets (12) to the best goalkeeper award.

Jogoos triple delight

Put simply, the awards give away ceremony was largely a SC Villa affair that had Serbian gaffer Dusan Stojanovic voted the best coach, Ssekiganda the best midfielder and a couple of slots in the best team of the season.

"I'm happy for Kakande and I can assure you he has a bright future if he remains focused. My loyalty to Villa has been rewarded and I believe we can win more trophies.

UPL board member Davis Sserembe hands over the Platinum award to late Balamaze Lwanga's family. It was received by Stella Lwanga and Claire Nangajja.

"I salute the unbelievable support from everyone, not only at Villa, we appreciate what you're doing for us,"an elated Stojanovic said.

For accruing the league diadem while playing a compelling brand of football, the down-to-earth tactician justifiably trounced Kitara’s Brian Ssenyondo and Abdallah Mubiru (KCCA) to the coach of the season award.

Coaches player of the season Denis Omedi'(Kitara).

UPL founder honoured

The brief occasion that lasted about 45 minutes received a nostalgic feel when UPL member David Serebe read out late Henry Balamaze Lwanga as the recipient of the Platinum award.

Lwanga, who succumbed to cancer in 2011 aged 75, had joined hands with the late Polycarp Kakooza to birth the league format in 1968 following Uganda Cranes' dismal outings in the Afcon tournaments.

Golden Glove winner Tom Ikara (L) is joined by the defender of the season Ronald Otti.

He was represented by his family members who expressed delight for the posthumous honouring of the fallen dad, who also served as Namboole Stadium board member as well as SC Villa vice chairman and patron.

Lwanga's award was well timed on the night the Jogoos were feted.

Abraham Kakensa Tusubira (Maroons) had 10 assists in the season.

Uganda Premier League Awards

Player of the Season: Patrick Kakande (SC Villa)

Players’ Player of the Season: Patrick Kakande (SC Villa)

Coaches’ Player of the season: Denis Omedi

Goalkeeper of the season: Chrispus Kusiima (Kitara)

Defender of the season: Ronald Otti (Bul)

Midfielder of the season: Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa)

Most Clean sheets (12): Tom Ikara (Bul)

Most Assists (10): Abraham Tusubira (Maroons)

Top scorer (17 Goals): Muhammad Shaban (KCCA)

Goal of the season (against Wakiso Giants): Yunus Sentamu (Vipers )

Coach of the season: Dusan Stonjanovic (SC Villa)

Fair Play Team of the Season (33 Yellow Cards and 1 Red Card): Vipers

Platinum Award: Henry Balamaze Lwanga (Late)

Best XI of the Season

Chrispas Kusiima (Kitara), Joseph Dhata (Nec), Nicholas Mwere (Bul), Ronald Otti (Bul), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa), Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa), Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA), Abraham Tusubiira (Maroons), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA), Patrick Kakande (SC Villa), Denis Omedi (Kitara)

