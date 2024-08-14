Kakande eager to impress in showdown with familiar foe

With the stakes higher than ever, it is the opportune moment for reigning league best player Patrick Kakande to show his indomitability for beloved SC Villa.

As Morley Byekwaso's SC Villa gear up for their first Caf Champions League clash with Ethiopian giants CBE on Saturday at Namboole Stadium, there is no doubt this is the moment the club needs his playmaking magic most.

If they are to advance to the next round and face either Vital'o of Burundi or Tanzania's Yanga, Kakande's deftness and knack for scoring crucial goals could be the key to unlocking their next big win.

Speaking from the team's residential camp in Ministers' Village-Ntinda,a posh Kampala suburb, the diminutive dribbler is acutely aware of the club's scoring struggles and has made it his mission to turn the tide.

"I know the pressure is on and goals have been hard to come by," he said.

"But I'm ready to give everything, leave it all on the field, and provide the assists and goals we need. This is our chance to prove ourselves on the continental stage, and I won’t let this opportunity slip away without giving my all."

Byekwaso has been experimenting with a three-man attacking trio of Kakande, Najib Yiga and Hakim Kiwanuka and occassion alternatining it to accommodate natural strikers Andrew Otim and Charles Lwanga.

Technically, that implies that the silky playmaker has been utilized as a dynamic wide winger and occasional striker, a role he is embraced with enthusiasm.

Bring on CBE

Kakande has also taken it upon himself to inspire his teammates, sharing his experience against their next opponents.

"I have faced this team before and know their weaknesses," he said. "We can definitely exploit them. If we step up our game and play with the intensity I know we are capable of, we can take them down on their own turf," he added.

In February this year, Kakande was part of the national Under-23 side (Kobs) coached by Byekwaso that took on CBE in Addis Ababa in an All African games warm up match and won 2-1 - and he assisted one of the goals as Hakim Mutebi and Bruno Bunyaga scored.

His confidence and strategic insights have injected a renewed sense of determination into the squad and also set in motion his personal goal of playing well to impress potential suitors.

To him, CBE are excellent at maintaining the ball possession and counterattacks but lack the physique and directness that the Jogoos might thrive on when they clash over two legs.

The Ethiopians are expected to arrive today as are the match officials from Zambia - Hillary Hambaba, Meck Zulu, Thomas Kaela, Chola Chansa and Mohamed Moumin Ali (Djibouti).

Caf Champions League

First Preliminary Round

Saturday at Namboole

SC Villa vs. CBE (Ethiopia), 4pm

Entrance fee: Shs50,000 (Ordinary), Shs100,000 (VIP

Ticket selling points: Alla City Oil & City Tyres Branches

