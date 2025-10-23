Kalema boots carry Buweekula belief

For the third time in their proud history, Buweekula find themselves one step away from lifting the coveted Airtel Masaza Cup — and this time, their dream may finally come true if Kalema’s red-hot form continues to blaze.

The forward was once again decisive as Buweekula edged Kyaggwe 1–0 in the semifinal return leg to force penalties, eventually sealing a 4–3 shootout victory after a 1–1 aggregate draw.

His sharp instincts and relentless work rate have turned Buweekula into one of the tournament’s most balanced and dangerous attacking sides.

“It was been all about consistency for me this season,” said Kalema – the season’s wonder boy for Buweekula. “When I am confident, I know I can achieve and the whole team plays with more purpose.”

Crucial goals

Buweekula, twice beaten finalists, have built their campaign around teamwork, resilience, and a hunger to finally lift the prestigious trophy. But above all, they have found their spark in Kalema’s boots, which have delivered crucial goals throughout this year’s edition.

The final against Ssingo on November 1 at Nakivubo’s Hamz Stadium promises to be an emotional spectacle — a fan-favourite clash expected to draw a mammoth crowd that will turn the newly refurbished stadium into a sea of colour and sound.

Pilsner incentives

Beyond footballing talent, however, lies another key motivator: the Pilsner King Shs285m incentives, a unique reward programme that has kept players fighting for more than just silverware.

Buweekula striker Jimmy Kalema all eyes on the ball.

According to Lillian Kansiime, Pilsner King Brand Representative, “The passion on display since June is what true spirit is all about. This tournament showcases the finest talent and the deepest community pride. To reward all this passion, we believe a king deserves a king, and as Pilsner King, we are proud to celebrate these moments of excellence with the players and fans all the way to Nakivubo.”

Her remarks capture the growing feeling that the Pilsner King campaign has injected a fresh layer of motivation into the Masaza Cup, celebrating effort, skill, and personality as much as results.

For Buweekula’s top scorers, Kalema included, that incentive could be the hidden nudge they need to finally conquer the mountain. And if his boots stay firing from all cylinders under Nakivubo’s bright lights, Buweekula’s third time might just be their lucky one.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Results - Semifinals (2nd leg)

Kyaggwe 0–1 Buweekula

(Agg: 1–1, Pens: 3–4)

Ssingo 0–0 Bugerere

(Agg: 2–1)

Final – November 1

Ssingo vs. Buweekula, Nakivubo Stadium

Pilsner King - Top Scorers

Jimmy Kalema (Buweekula) 7 goals

Shaban Kayongo (Ssingo) 5 goals

Shafik Ssonko (Buweekula) 4 goals