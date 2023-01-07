Kalungi Christmas party gifts vulnerable children

If one has got talent and backs it with passion to succeed, poverty can’t be a deterrent.

Bonita Nabirye Faith, 19, a hairdresser in Katanga has turned her dream to become a footballer into a reality. At least if she does not succeed, Nabirye wants to help other girls live better lives.

She is pursuing her journey as a peer coach at a girls’ team Universal Soccer Academy based in Katanga slum.

Before 2019, Nabirye didn’t not pay a lot of attention to football. She always spent her free time watching soaps and movies. But when community-based youth coach Bright Kazibwe told her that she could benefit from football, she paying attention and watched live football on television. She has not been the same since then.

Nabirye got her hands dirty by looking for girls who could play football in Katanga. In 2019, when they started, only four girls turned up as many parents still had reservations on women playing football.

Culturally and traditionally, society has a negative attitude towards women playing football. Many parents still see football as a sport for boys. As a result, very few women try to play the game.

But attitudes towards football are changing with various programs in schools and communities acting as a catalyst.

“I always told the girls that we can also become important people in the community and football is one way of lifting ourselves from the ghetto life,” Nabirye said.

Football is now her daily bread and she plays for teams that pay her a stipend that helps troubleshoot some domestic needs.

More challenges

But it is a constant battle for her to raise equipment for her team. The girls do not have a complete set of jerseys, proper football boots and footballs.

Universal Soccer Academy were among the beneficiaries of the kits donated by former Uganda Cranes international defender Henry Kalungi during the Christmas party for vulnerable children at the dusty Buganda Road Primary School grounds in Kampala.

The others are Mukono-based Genesis Football, Go Lead SA, Mengo Children's Foundation, Shalom Lubaga and Namboole High, the school which gave KCCA forward Charles ‘Neymar’ Lwanga a head start.

“Our biggest challenge is lack of equipment. Some players have been putting on converse shoes while others play barefooted. But with this equipment we are determined to recruit more players,” Nabirye said. The team so far has 25 girls who train with the team.

“The equipment has come at the right time because it is holidays. In the past we had some girls drop out because they felt uncomfortable putting on a shirt from someone who had been substituted in a match,” she added.

Since 2017, the Henry Kalungi Foundation, a US-based non-profit organisation in North Carolina, has been collecting used soccer equipment from nearby teams, which are donated to needy youth teams in Kampala every December.

Christmas party returns

At the same event, the annual children’s Christmas party was held starting with feet washing as children were given a new pair of shoes and later a banquet. Nearly 300 children attended the party.

The items are given out on a first-come, first-served basis for children 15 years of age and younger. The families in need are not required to present an ID.

Kalungi, who last played for the Cranes in May 2014, has been making this personal gesture for eight years, hosting a Christmas party for underprivileged children in Katanga slum.

It was the first time the event went on as planned since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.