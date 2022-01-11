Kalungi offers chance for children to live their football dreams

Giving back.  Kalungi trains with youngsters in Katanga. PHOTO / GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Kalungi, who last played for the Cranes in  May 2014, has been making this personal gesture for seven years, hosting a Christmas party for underprivileged children in Katanga slum and donating football equipment to teams in that community.

It is that time of the year when foreign-based professional players return home and hold charity activities.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.