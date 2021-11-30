Kambale auditions for awards at Ondu

The clocking is fast ticking towards the Airtel Fufa Awards night on December 4 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Eric Kambale has the opportunity to audition his “goods” this afternoon at the Green Light Stadium in Arua as resurgent Express visit Onduparaka.

The forward is adamant he is under no pressure (that comes with the Airtel Fufa Men’s Player of the Year award nomination and would rather focus on helping the Red Eagles climb from sixth in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table.

“I’m concentrating on the Onduparaka game. To me, it’s always exciting to score and the goals are flowing in now,” Kambale, who has netted twice in seven matches, said.

His fellow nominees, Aziz Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga of Vipers, face Gaddafi in Jinja tomorrow .

Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles can temporarily go second on 14 points with victory against the struggling Caterpillars.

Kambale’s penalty helped Express to a prizely 1-0 over Wakiso Giants at Wankulukuku last Friday and the fleet-footed forward believes they can build on that.

“We know Onduparaka has just lost (2-1 against SC Villa) and we believe we can also go in Arua and get a win. I have a personal mission of scoring more goals than last season (15 goals),” Kambale told Daily Monitor.

He acknowledges that Express are yet to get to their commanding best again but admits that, gradually, they are gaining momentum after welcoming back hitherto injured starters like Godfrey Lwesibawa and Enoch Walusimbi.

The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw on their last visit to the Green Light Stadium.

Police seek arrest

Kissing the basement of the log with just one point in seven league outings, Police coach Abdallah Mubiru wants his Cops to get out of the slumber against URA this afternoon at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

“We have been distracted by many challenges but on the pitch we try to solve what we can. I have started with polishing our striking line because we no longer score that much,” Mubiru said.

“I believe soon our attackers Brian Muluuli and Juma Balinya will forge a strong attack to carry us forward.”

The Cops visit a URA side fresh from outwitting title contenders Vipers 2-0 at their backyard just days after they hit Tooro United for dead with a 6-1 crushing in Ndejje.

It will be thrilling to watch Police’s feeble backline that has conceded nine goals so far attempting to swat URA’s lethal onslaught led by Uganda Premier League joint leading goalscorers Steven Mukwala and Cromwell Rwothomio (five goals) and Joachim Ojera.