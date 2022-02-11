Kambale still key

Eric Kambale’s frame of mind will be thoroughly checked before coach Wasswa Bbosa decides if he features against Tooro United this afternoon at the Wankulukuku Stadium.

The prolific yet enigmatic striker — who has been on trials with a Latvian club for a week in Dubai — had not returned to full training a day to today’s game.

Insiders believe, the Congolese-born forward who returned to Kampala on Sunday and missed Tuesday’s barren draw with Bright Stars in Kavumba, is still crestfallen and gradually taking in the rejection.

Yet the Red Eagles’ title retention daring attempt largely hangs on his youthful shoulders. Express were totally blunt against Soltilo Bright Stars as Bbosa decried Kambale’s absence.

He has netted seven goals of the 17-goal tally and offered the holders the attacking route that surrogates George Ssenkaaba and Raymond Walugembe labour to replicate.

The goal taps have suddenly run dry for other forwards; Martin Kizza, Joseph Akandanwaho and Godfrey Lwesibawa.

“It hurts me that we keep on creating many chances but can’t utilize them. We missed someone to lift the ball over the line to return with three points from Kavumba. If we solve that fast, and if Kambale returns in time, we are still in the title contention, “ Bbosa told Daily Monitor.

Kambale, who at 15 strikes last season was a goal shy of top scorer Yunus Sentamu, was reportedly totally convinced he would make it to the paid ranks when the window of opportunity opened.

It is reported that club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa had even zeroed in on the transfer fee before the lad jetted off when hell broke loose.

“The dejection came just months after the Fufa Awards heartbreak. Since we returned victorious from the Cecafa Kagame Cup in August, Kambale has believed he could be on a move to greener pastures any time,” a trusted source at Wankulukuku revealed.

Express are fourth on the table with 28 points from 16 matches and can’t afford to lose more ground on the runaway leaders Vipers and second-placed KCCA.

“Kambale is still frustrated that the deal fell through but he needs counseling at the moment. The coach and the club dearly miss him,” the insider added.

The seven-time league kings face basement side Tooro United saddled with the relegation dogfight but now aroused with renewed inspiration from new boss Ibrahim Kirya.

Tooro United, 16th with a meagre seven points shocked Onduparaka 1-0 in their last outing.

Jogoos get Sadam boost

Former Vipers, KCCA, and Express industrious midfielder Sadam Juma is expected to breathe a new lease of life into Petros Koukouras’ free-falling SC Villa. Despite being inactive for two years since departing Lugogo, Sadam is earmarked to add the much-needed elegance and impetus into a largely inexperienced Villa side that blows hot and cold. After getting decimated 3-0 by Vipers and drawing with UPDF, the Jogoos embark on another dicey mission when they host Paul Kiwanuka’s Soltilo Bright Stars at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru. The 16-time league champions are 10th on the log with 17 points from 16 matches while their opponents are second last with 12 points from as many games.