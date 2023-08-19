Kampala Queens all but out of Champions League qualifiers

Kampala Queens (KQ)'s dreams of qualifying for the Caf Women's Champions League hang by the thinnest of margins.

This is after they drew 1-1 with Commerical Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in a crucial Group A Cecafa Zonal Qualifiers at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday.

The Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions dug themselves into a ditch when they lost 2-1 to Burundian side Buja Queens on Tuesday but created a positive buzz going into their must win game.

Coach Charles Nsanziiro cracked the whip dropping captain Zainah Namuleme and winger Margaret Kunihira, who had only 30 minutes from the start against Buja, from the match day squad.

They were replaced by Damali Matama at the base of midfield and Elizabeth Nakigozi in the starting line up while Shamirah Nalugya made way for striker Florence Imanizabayo.

The changes made sense because Imanizabayo and Nakigozi had changed the game against Buja albeit belatedly while Matama's simplicity and physical attributes would add some bite to a midfield that was over elaborate on the ball earlier in the week.

In defence, Asia Nakibuuka also made way for Patricia Apolot.

CBE, however, were quick to pick the new selection apart and quieten the crowd when Mesay Temesegen's defence splitting pass, after collecting the ball from Aregash Tadesse, was calmly rolled into the net by their captain Loza Abera in just the second minute of the match.

Abera's killer instinct has since 2016 been the Ethiopian antidote to the progress of Ugandan teams - both national and club - but she denied having extra motivation when playing against the East Africans.

"No, it is not that I love playing against Ugandan teams but I have to help my team win games," Abera said in the post match press conference.

The striker had on Tuesday gifted KQ's Hasifah Nasuuna, who she terms as her "favourite player" her jersey and the latter returned the favour in the aftermath of their encounter on Friday.

Game of two halves



That early goal, however, made the encounter a game of two halves. CBE controlled proceedings while KQ hardly had anything of note in the first half.

Nsanziiro made more changes at the start of the second half as Imanizabayo, who endlessly tried to run at the brick wall that was CBE's defence, was withdrawn for Zainah Nandede to allow Fazila Ikwaput return to the central position from the left wing.

Nalugya and Hadijah Nandago also came on for Nassuna and Matama in the 52nd minute while Catherine Nagadya replaced Nakigozi in the 65th.

The changes injected some urgency into KQ's play and Ikwaput should have scored at least twice early in the second half while Nandago and Nagadya bumped into each other with a gaping goal in front of them.

The chase for an equalizer also left KQ susceptible to counter attacks and Abera could have buried the game midway but uncharacteristically missed a sitter after being teed up by substitute Medina Awol Busser.

In the 85th minute, Ethiopia coach withdrew Tadesse and Temesegen for Ariet Odong and Senayt Bogale to try and wrestle back some midfield superiority. But KQ kept going hard and were rewarded in the penultimate minute of stoppage when Nandede headed in Sumaya Komuntale's cross from the left.

Quashed hopes



KQ, for a moment forgot that the clock was winding down and that they needed still needed a win to control their destiny, as they wildly celebrated the goal.

A draw would leave them needing favours from minnows Yei Joint Stars of South Sudan and FAD of Djibouti to stop Buja in the coming week. Stranger things have happened but any of these two sides stopping Buja is one of those things you only believable after they happen.

As soon as the ball returned to the centre, Rwandan referee Aline Umutoni called it a day.

KQ's inconsolable players dropped to the ground in near-unison in what could be mistaken to be a choreographed reaction. What it surely was, was a clear realization of how football can build your hopes and topple them in an instant.

Nsanziiro, in the press conference, went from calling it a "sad day, a lost opportunity" to claiming - after questions on whether he had lost all hope that - "we are still in the tournament."

CAF WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

CECAFA ZONAL QUALIFIERS

GROUP A RESULTS

Kampala Queens 1-1 CBE

Yei Joint Stars 2-0 FAD Djibouti

Table

P W D L F A PTS

CBE 3 2 1 0 11 2 7

Kampala Queens 3 1 1 1 5 3 4

Buja Queens 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Yei Joint Stars 2 1 0 1 2 3 3