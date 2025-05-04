Hello

Kampala Queens are champions elect

Kampala Queens Shamirah Nalugya (C) celebrates with teammates Catherine Nagadya (L) and Tedy  Najjuma. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Their 3-1 win over Amus College in Kachumbala on Friday ensured no team can get more points than them this season with three matches left to conclude the 2024/25 season.

It is safe to say Kampala Queens (KQ) have taken care of business in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL).

Kawempe Muslim, who are nine points behind on 38, can get as many as KQ if they win all their remaining games and the latter perform against their form for four seasons and lose all their next three games. KQ have not lost any league match to any other side bar Kawempe since 2022. The odds of them losing to Tooro Queens and She Maroons are therefore so low especially now that they are also unbeaten in 19 matches played this season.

Zainah Nandede – signed back in 2022 from Amus, Catherine Nagadya, and Kamiyati Naigaga scored in the 3-1 win for coach Firew Hailegebreal’s side while Shayline Ikalala scored for the hosts coached by former KQ and national team coach Faridah Bulega.

“It was a tough match but the girls pulled through with resilience and hard work,” player of the match Jamirah Nabulime said in the aftermath.

She also thanked the fans that travelled from Kampala to witness them get within touching distance of what will be their second title in three years.

KQ have won 14 matches and scored 33 goals, more than any other side. They have also conceded just four times this season. No team can claim to be so dominant.

FTBFWSL

Result

Amus College 1-3 Kampala Queens

FTBFWSL Table

Team                     P        W       D        L        F        A        PTS

Kampala Queens     19      14      5       0       33      4       47

Kawempe Muslim    19      11      5       3       28      12      38

Amus College                  19      9       7       3       28      19      34

Lady Doves            19      10      3       6       27      16      33

Makerere University         19      6       7       6       21      17      25

She Corporate        19      6       6       7       15      14      24

Uganda Martyrs      19      6       5       8       15      19      23

Rines SS                19      6       4       10      19      28      22

She Maroons          19      5       7       7       11      13      22

Olila HS                19      4       9       6       10      21      18

Tooro Queens        19      4       3       12      12      25      15

Wakiso Hill            19      0       5       14      5       39      5


