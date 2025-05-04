Kampala Queens are champions elect

It is safe to say Kampala Queens (KQ) have taken care of business in the Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL).

Their 3-1 win over Amus College in Kachumbala on Friday ensured no team can get more points than them this season with three matches left to conclude the 2024/25 season.

Kawempe Muslim, who are nine points behind on 38, can get as many as KQ if they win all their remaining games and the latter perform against their form for four seasons and lose all their next three games. KQ have not lost any league match to any other side bar Kawempe since 2022. The odds of them losing to Tooro Queens and She Maroons are therefore so low especially now that they are also unbeaten in 19 matches played this season.

Zainah Nandede – signed back in 2022 from Amus, Catherine Nagadya, and Kamiyati Naigaga scored in the 3-1 win for coach Firew Hailegebreal’s side while Shayline Ikalala scored for the hosts coached by former KQ and national team coach Faridah Bulega.

“It was a tough match but the girls pulled through with resilience and hard work,” player of the match Jamirah Nabulime said in the aftermath.

She also thanked the fans that travelled from Kampala to witness them get within touching distance of what will be their second title in three years.

KQ have won 14 matches and scored 33 goals, more than any other side. They have also conceded just four times this season. No team can claim to be so dominant.

FTBFWSL

Result

Amus College 1-3 Kampala Queens

FTBFWSL Table

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kampala Queens 19 14 5 0 33 4 47

Kawempe Muslim 19 11 5 3 28 12 38

Amus College 19 9 7 3 28 19 34

Lady Doves 19 10 3 6 27 16 33

Makerere University 19 6 7 6 21 17 25

She Corporate 19 6 6 7 15 14 24

Uganda Martyrs 19 6 5 8 15 19 23

Rines SS 19 6 4 10 19 28 22

She Maroons 19 5 7 7 11 13 22

Olila HS 19 4 9 6 10 21 18

Tooro Queens 19 4 3 12 12 25 15

Wakiso Hill 19 0 5 14 5 39 5