Kampala Queens call for calm

Kampala Queens (KQ) interim coach Sharon Kizza said she needed to tell her team to “relax” in order to beat Rines 2-0 at Kabaka Kyabaggu, Wakiso in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Saturday.

This definitely is a team that is always in the pressure cooker. Every match feels like a must win for them. The club is owned by the Fufa president Moses Magogo. It is heavily funded and also usually most of the country’s national team players.

Coaches leave or are fired for everything and anything. Coach Charles Ayiekoh left three days before this fixture to return to men’s football in the second tier Fufa Big League.

“The girls promised me that they would win the game and I urged them to do so in the first half,” Kizza said.

“But at halftime the match was still goalless and I told them to relax. I told them we still had time and could still do it in the second half,” she added.

They look like obvious words to every footballer but sometimes the players need to be reminded in such comfort. Her words were re-echoed by Sumaiyah Nalumu, who came off the bench for Peace Muduwa at the break, to score the first in the 63rd minute.

“I was scared but somehow I managed to control the pressure for both myself and the team,” Nalumu, who was named player of the match, said.

Zainah Nandede added a second two minutes later heading home Shamirah Nalugya’s corner.

In the other match of the day, Wakiso Hill held visitors Uganda Martyrs Lubaga 0-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende in a match that one observer described as “very boring that no player deserved to be named player of the year.” The FWSL sponsors’ award, however, went to Wakiso’s Patricia Nayiga.

The other match between Lady Doves and Olila High School awaits a decision from the competitions committee after the latter say they asked for a postponement. They had, however, not received a response by match day.

Kawempe breached

On Sunday, Amus College's Esther Namataka became the first player to breach defending champions Kawempe Muslim's defence this season.

However, her 45th minute effort was cancelled late in the second half by her own teammate Jazira Amiya as an insipid Kawempe held on for a 1-1 draw in Kachumbala.

A similar result was seen in Nakawa as She Corporate drew with visitors Makerere University. Jesca Namanda converted a penalty for the hosts after she had been fouled by Hasifah Patricia Namboozo.

But Daphine Nalubowa headed home Makerere's equalizer after Corporate's Rebecca Nadhengo flicked Marie Nabbanja's freekick into a dangerous zone late on.

Meanwhile in Fort Portal, Lillian Kasubo scored the lone goal as She Maroons beat Tooro Queens 1-0.

Fufa Women Super League

Results

Wakiso Hill 0-0 Uganda Martyrs

Rines SS 0-2 Kampala Queens

Kawempe Muslim 1-1 Amus College

She Corporate 1-1 Makerere University