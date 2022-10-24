Kampala Queens defence earn their stripes

Kampala Queens needed to show they can defend and they passed that test with commendable effort to keep top of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) following a 1-0 win away to Uganda Christian University UCU Lady Cardinals in Mukono on Saturday.

Having conceded just twice this season, KQ could understandably say their defence is as exceptional as their attack but their opponents have been more worried about stopping their array of forwards than testing that defence.

In Mukono, their attack was again the first to show up as they scored early in the 16th minute after Hasifah Nassuna's defence splitting pass put the ball on a plate for Margaret Kunihira to slice past UCU keeper Hadijah Nalongo.

After that, the first half became a feisty affair where UCU did all their best to disrupt the visitors' rhythm.

KQ's midfield of Nassuna, Shakira Mutibwa and Teddy Najjuma lost control of the game as their enforcer Shamirah Nalugya, injured during the two week layoff, watched from the stands while their opponents Jauhara Nabbagala, Faith Apio and Maureen Kinavodori asserted themselves more.

Najjuma and captain Zainah Namuleme were withdrawn for Lillian Mutuuzo and Zainah Nandede respectively at the beginning of the second half as coach Hamza Lutalo tried to boost his attack.

No finishing boots

But that left his defence even more exposed. Patricia Akiror, who was settling well in central defence in previous weeks, missed the game too forcing Asia Nakibuuka to move central while Judith Sanyu started her first match of the season at right-back.

Sanyu was battered all second half by Ashait Naluggwa while her colleague Sumaya Komuntale, on the left, let Sandra Kisakye sneak behind the KQ defence more often than usual.

The two missed guilt-edged chances and could have done with the experience of Sharon Nadunga, who was injured early in the first half and replaced by 16-year old Jovia Nakagolo, who for all her effort to press seemed a bit slow for the pace of the game.

UCU also had a penalty shout denied by referee Tony Emmanuel Ouni when KQ winger Elizabeth Nakigozi appeared to handle the ball in her team's box towards stoppage time.

"We had to defend today and in my opinion, we did that well under the circumstances; we had to change the team because the rest disrupted our rhythm and we came out of it with knocks," KQ assistant coach Alimiah Ssenyange Kato, said in his post match remarks.

"Everytime you go away and especially at a place like this, you expect tough challenges so I want to thank the players for hanging on to secure three valuable points and for keeping our unbeaten run going," he added.

Five-point gap

The result gave Kampala Queens, who now have 15 points from five games, a five point cushion at the top of the 10-team log ahead of UCU and Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga who beat Makerere University 2-0 following a brilliant first half display at home on Saturday.

Brenda Munyana and a sumptuous 16th minute half-volley from Kevin Nakacwa did the business for UMHS.

Elsewhere, Norah Alupo went top of the scorers' chart as she scored her fifth goal of the season for Lady Doves in a 3-0 win over Asubo-Gafford in Masindi. Lydia Nyandera and Olivia Babirye were also among the goals.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE

RESULTS

UCU Lady Cardinals 0-1 Kampala Queens

Lady Doves 3-0 Asubo-Gafford

UMHS Lubaga 2-0 Makerere University



Kawempe Muslim 4-1 Rines SS