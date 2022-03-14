Kampala Queens down Cardinals

Uganda Christian University UCU Lady Cardinals are seeing their Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) season disintegrate like a pack of cards.

Sounds harsh but it is telling that on the back of dropping eight points in their last three games, captain Hasifah Nassuna and coach Christian Magoba are calling for the team “to show more character” rather than blame the system that took them to the finals last season and also saw them win their opening three games this season.

On Saturday, the only FWSL side playing a back three lost 2-1 at home to Kampala Queens (KQ) to keep three points away from table leaders She Corporate, who were due to play Olila High School in Soroti yesterday.

KQ, who arrived at the UCU main gate five minutes past the scheduled kick-off time, had an insipid start due to – according to coach Hamza Lutalo – “a poor warm up” but settled in before the home side could capitalise.

“There was heavy traffic but that is an organisational challenge that we’ll need to address,” Lutalo said.

Harriet Muwugumya rattled the upright for UCU in the opening minute but Nassuna could not pick the rebound.

Nassuna, who also had a teasing shot from a wide freekick tipped over in the 25th minute, then created two chances for Jackline Nakasi but she could not chip KQ keeper Prima Mugidde.

Mutuuzo scores

In the 40th minute, KQ right-back Judith Sanyu won an aerial challenge off Nassuna raced centrally at UCU’s defence and fed Lillian Mutuuzo, who lobbed the ball into the net for the opener.

The halftime break was five minutes shorter as the match had started 37 minutes late but UCU players spent half of it talking to themselves in their half before they walked off to engage with their coaches.

The coach, however, had his chance to pump up his players when the heavens let loose at the start of the second half, forcing referee Shamirah Nabadda to suspend play in the 63rd minute.

ALSO READ: The hunt for goals

This reporter, taking shelter in the university’s ambulance, was joined by the UCU team and found himself within hearing shot of Magoba’s team talk. The coach urged his players “to show some responsibility as we cannot afford to lose three points today.”

After 27 minutes, Nabadda recalled play and UCU appeared to heed to Magoba’s rallying call. Nassuna headed in the equaliser off Sandra Kisakye’s cross in the 75th minute to take her overall topflight tally in seven seasons to 96 goals.

With five minutes to play and UCU’s defence out of position, Zaina Nandede poked home the winner and her first goal for KQ.

“We were under pressure when I scored and I hope this is the start of a goals scoring run,” Nandede said.

Her coach Lutalo also believes that they “can grow from game to game” but refused to be drawn into any title talk as they moved to 10 points in five games.

F. Women’s Super League

SATURDAY RESULTS

She Maroons 2-0 Rines SS

Lady Cardinals 1 -2 Kampala Queens