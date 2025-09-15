Kampala Queens fight for pride, JKT target second title

Kampala Queens (KQ) end yet another abysmal Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers campaign where it started.

In a repeat of the Group A clash with hosts Kenya Police Bullets at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi. The hosts, also debutants, won the first clash 1-0 and complimented it with a 2-0 win over Eritrea's Denden to top the group.

The reward was facing Group C toppers and 2023 champions JKT Queens from Tanzania in Sunday's semifinals at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

Uganda and Bullets winger Margaret Kunihira scored in the 16th minute from the penalty spot after JKT captain Anastazia Katunzi brought down Emily Kemunto Morang'a as she tried to shoot at goal.

But the joy was shortlived as Katunzi's freekick delivery teased Bullets keeper Anney Kundu into colliding with teammate Zaina Namuleme. That allowed Jamila Rajabu to equalize for JKT with a free header in the 38th minute.

The sides cancelled each other out for the rest of the normal and extra time, then 2023 Cecafa champions JKT made it to yet another final after winning 4-2 in the ensuing shootouts - with conversions from Gerald Winfreda, Alia Salum, Donisia Minja, and Christer Bahera.

For Bullets, Morang'a skied the first attempt, Mary Nthambi converted, Leah Cherotich hit the upright, and Elizabeth Ochaka converted.

Bullets fortunes were not any different from KQ's. The only positive for the Ugandan side was that they were solid defensively and negated a Rayon Sports side, from Rwanda that matched them in so many aspects, to mostly half chances.

The chances on KQ's side were few and far between but the performance of their forwards in front of goal also left a lot to be desired.

Eventually, the sides cancelled each other out until the end of extra time. Depsite KQ making a late goalkeeping substitution to bring on 'penalties specialist' Gloria Namugerwa for Daisy Nakaziro, Rayon Sports won the shootouts 4-3 with conversions from Scholastique Gikundiro, Uwase Umwali, Emile Mukagatete, and Jeannette Ukwinkunda while their keeper Angeline Ndakimana saved two.

For KQ, Catherine Nagadya missed the first. Teddy Najjuma, Joanitah Ainembabazi, and captain Shakirah Nankwanga converted before Zaitun Namaganda missed too.

Point to prove

"The ladies played to their maximum potential but luck wasn't on our side," KQ's Ethiopian coach Firew Asefa Hailegebreal, told the press after semifinal.

With a fight for third place due Tuesday, KQ have certainly improved in terms of placing but their toothlessness in front of motivated opposition continues.

Their first attempt in these qualifiers was a poor group stage exit made even worse by the fact the tournament was hosted in Uganda at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

In Nairobi, KQ have failed to score in two crucial matches so far. They could only beat hapless Denden 7-0 to finish as best runners-up in the tournament.

On Tuesday, they again face the hosts, who must be motivated to leave the tournament with some medals.

Therefore, KQ still has a point to prove as they are also the only Ugandan side yet to get a podium finish at this competition. Lady Doves and Kawempe Muslim finished third in Nairobi 2021 and Addis Ababa 2024 respectively while She Corporate made the finals in Dar es Salaam 2022.

Caf Women’s Champions League

Cecafa Qualifiers - Nyayo Stadium, Tuesday

Final: JKT Queens (Tanzania) vs. Rayon Sports (Rwanda), 3.30pm

3rd Place: Kenya Police Bullets vs. Kampala Queens, 12noon

Semifinals - Sunday Results

Rayon Sports 0(4)-0(3) Kampala Queens