Kampala Queens find goals, relegate Asubo

Kampala Queens (KQ) have discovered form at the right time to keep fueling a Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) title race against Kawempe Muslim.

The side which had not won four times in a row has now won twice on the bounce with a convincing margin.

Their latest victims are Asubo Ladies, who were beaten 3-1 on Sunday in KQ’s final home game of the season at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Asubo hit a stone in the beehive by scoring first in the 40th minute through Miriam Ayoo.

Catherine Nagadya, who is back from an injury, equalized in the additional minutes of the first half.

Esther Namusoke, who has had regular minutes since the last break in March gave KQ the lead in the 67th minute then Lukiya Namubiru, who has gone back to playing as a striker after two seasons as a centre back, came off the bench to extend the lead in the 73rd minute.

Fringe players

Namubiru has become a lot more useful than she had managed this season with the change in role but the KQ have also benefited from turning to previously fringe players as they have a point to prove.

Namusoke, Winniefred Kwatulira and Patience Nabulobi have shored up the defence, Teddy Najjuma and Kenya’s Merceline Wayodi have added their abilities to a midfield that welcomed back Shamirah Nalugya from a long-term injury while Anitah Namata has finally been given a chance to justify the pomp that welcomed her signing in January.

The second-placed KQ, on 33 points in 16 matches, are just one point behind Kawempe.

The defending champions travel to Luzira to face She Maroons next weekend before they can meet Kawempe in the Valley a week later.

Kawempe, on the other hand, will entertain Asubo, who have always put up bogey performances in those meetings.

However, the latter have to seek better motivation as yesterday’s loss meant they have been relegated to the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) with two games to spare. Asubo have 10 points with just two games to go, which means they cannot rise above 19th place.

Fufa Women Super League

Result



Kampala Queens 3-1 Asubo

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 16 10 4 2 29 12 34

Kampala Queens 16 9 6 1 26 12 33

Uganda Martyrs 16 6 6 4 20 18 24

She Maroons 16 6 4 5 23 17 22

Lady Doves 16 6 3 7 23 21 21

Rines SS WFC 16 5 5 6 18 26 20

Makerere University 16 3 10 3 17 20 19

Wakiso Hill WFC 16 5 3 8 15 22 18

UCU Lady Cardinals 16 3 5 8 11 18 14