Kampala Queens hand selves a lifeline

Three braces set Kampala Queens (KQ) on a 7-0 win over Eritrea's Denden to give themselves a fighting chance out of Group A of the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday.

After losing 1-0 to hosts Kenya Police Bullets last Thursday, KQ coach Firew Asefa Hailegebreal made three changes introducing leftback Jolly Kobusinge, midfielder Catherine Nagadya, and striker Kamiyati Naigaga from the start ahead of right-back Catherine Wujja, left-back Esther Namusoke, and midfielder Shamusa Najjuma.

While Kobusinge was a direct replacement for Namusoke, Nagadya's introduction pushed captain Shakirah Nankwanga to right-back, and Naigaga's played just ahead of Joanitah Ainembabazi.

Naigaga repaid the faith by opening the scoring in the 4th minute. After collecting a pass wide from left winger Peace Muduwa, Naigaga raced into the box to find the far corner with a low finish past Denden goalkeeper Rim Yemane.

Four minutes later, Ethiopian duo Meadin Sahilu and Turist Lema combined with the latter finishing off a lofted ball into the box, from the former, on the half-volley.

Naigaga then returned the favour, finding Muduwa who had switched wings with Lema in the 30th minute. Muduwa found the keeper's top left corner with a ferocious finish to ensure KQ led 3-0 at halftime.

Caf Women’s Champions League

Cecafa Qualifiers

Sunday Results

Kampala Queens 7-0 Denden (Eritrea)

At the start of the second half, Nagadya went on a solo run on the left, won a corner, which she delivered but was headed out for another. This time, her 47th minute delivery was headed home by Muduwa to double her money.

Nagadya, again found space on the left and her cross was finished off by in a grab and smash move by Lema a minute later.

In the 55th minute, Naigaga tried to control a long ball into the box from Nankwanga but the Denden defence helped her bundle it in for the sixth goal.

In the 77th minute, the front three combined with a cross from the Lema on the right finding Muduwa at the top of the box. Naigaga then toe-poked in a short pass from Muduwa for the 7th goal for yet another brace in the game.

The win completed KQ's two group matches. They are almost certain Police will also thrash Denden, so topping the group is out of the question.

But they will hope the goals were enough to help them finish as the best runners-up in all three groups involved in the tournament.