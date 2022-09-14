Kampala Queens happy with favourites tag

The belief at Kampala Queens is that only time and honouring their fixtures stand between them and the 2022/23 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) title.

KQ as it is popularly known were beaten to the title by She Corporate by just one goal last season and their response has been to strengthen with intent ahead of the new season.

"Our main aim without a doubt has always been to win the league and last season, the coach (Hamza Lutalo) felt the squad was not deep enough for the task," club chief executive officer Meddie Ssengendo told Daily Monitor.

KQ started the 2022 season with 15 players and had 22 by the time it closed in late May.

Now the side bankrolled by the Fufa president Moses Magogo could nearly make three teams and it is clear they are going for whoever they feel is regarded by popular opinion among the best players in the country.

There were times in the past when Magogo's presence in the KQ camp or at their matches was a rarity but since the establishment of the Caf Women's Champions League, he has been very eager to see that his side get all resources required to achieve the dream.

KQ was competitive enough last season and it was rewarded with five call-ups to the national team that played at the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon).

Galacticos assembly

Signing defenders Sumaya Komuntale, Asia Nakibuuka and goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro, who were also at Awcon, has now taken the current national team numbers at KQ to eight. For context, the other local clubs combined have seven while those playing abroad are 11.

The versatile Grace Aluka and scoring winger Elizabeth Nakigozi, who were on the fringes of the national team have also been signed while Hasifah Nassuna is a prime target.

KQ, which scored 25 goals in 18 matches last season, now has five of last season's top 10 scorers.

"We have signed several players that we hope to lead us to our goals but also players we believe will turn us into a model club that every top player wants to play for.

What we want is a competitive squad and one where the coach can easily have quality replacements in case of injuries or other challenges," Ssengendo added.

Squad harmony

Lutalo has been given the resources he needs but there is no doubt that this investment was done with the aim of making early preparations for the Champions League qualifiers next year.

Uganda's last two representatives Lady Doves and She Corporate tried to fatten the cow towards market day by beefing up their squads weeks to the regional qualifiers.

KQ want a head start by having their idea of a powerful squad playing together right through the FWSL but Lutalo will have to keep squad harmony as he goes for his major assignment.

Last season, he had to give his wingers Lillian Mutuuzo and captain Zainah Namuleme time in more central areas as there were better options wide in Zainah Nandede and Margaret Kunihira.

With Nakigozi, Teddy Najjuma and Aluka in, there should be even more selection headaches but more unhappy players too. Can he make everyone see the bigger picture?





Club: Kampala Queens

Ground: IUIU Kabojja

Coach: Hamza Lutalo