Kampala Queens hold Sharks to keep FWSL title race alive

Winniefred Kwatulira was in the right place at the right time to intercept Naume Nagadya’s 88th minute goal-bound header as Kampala Queens held on to draw 2-2 with She Corporate at IUIU Kabojja in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) on Saturday.

Way before that, Kampala Queens (KQ) had dominated the first stanza of this clash between the titans of the season.

The hosts showed intent in the 5th minute when Resty Nanziri chested down a corner delivery from Margaret Kunihira to then sweetly curved the ball home with the outside of her right boot to find the left top corner for the opener.

From here, table leaders She Corporate knew it would require something spectacular to match KQ’s verve on the day. And when they won a freekick from a distance five minutes later, Phiona Nabbumba went for power to beat KQ goalkeeper Prima Mugidde for the equaliaer.

KQ, however, continued to have flashes of brilliance and were rewarded in the 32nd minute when Zainah Nandede met with Shakirah Nalugya’s freekick to head in the second at the near post.

Boundless energy

She Corporate returned recharged in the second half with Susan Atim running purposefully on the right wing.

Atim’s efforts paid off in the 82nd minute when her delivery from a corner was knocked down by Cissy Nantongo for Nagadya to smash in an equaliser with her weaker left foot.

Nagadya then had that 88th minute chance off Atim’s cross with the KQ keeper flat-footed. But Kwatulira was standing just inches away and had a fortunate and timely interception to keep the title race going.

“That one hurts but we will take the point,” Nagadya said as she attributed their form (six wins and three draws in nine games) this season to “togetherness in the squad and hard work.”

The unbeaten Corporate, on 21 points, remain five points ahead of KQ on the 10-team log.

KQ coach Hamza Lutalo continued to make a rallying call to his bosses to “ensure we can use this pitch for training and not just matches” after his side recorded just their third point at home in four matches.