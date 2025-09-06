Kampala Queens in early spot of bother

Emily Kemunto Morang’a came off the bench at the start of the second half to give Kenya Police Bullets their solitary goal in a 1-0 win over Ugandan champions Kampala Queens (KQ) in their Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers opener at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi on Thursday.

Bullets created lots of chances in the first half but struggled to put them away. Coach Beldine Achieng Odemba reacted by taking off Lorna Nyabuto Morang’a, who headed home with her first touch in the 46th minute.

“We brought her on and fortunately she did the job,” Odemba said, before delving into how KQ “gave us a good run but I am glad my players stood up, they understood the assignment.”

Bullets also hugely relied on Ugandan players Zaina Namuleme and Margret Kunihira, who previously played for KQ. While Kunihira battered the KQ defence, the former was caught a lot of times being over elaborate on the ball. She, however, hit the upright after they had scored.

After going behind, KQ got better in terms of retaining the ball but the creativity barely improved. By the way, before the break, coach Firew Asefa Hailegebreal’s had brought on midfielder Catherine Nagadya for Shamusa Najjuma but that did not improve their creativity much although it made KQ more competitive in midfield.

Hailegebreal also gave full debuts to Catherine Wujja and Marrion Amangat - who enhanced her reputation - in defence plus Meadin Sehilu in midfield, Turist Lema on the right wing, and Joanita Ainembabazi as a forward.

Reaction

Later on, left winger Peace Muduwa and right back Wujja made way for striker Kamiyati Naigaga and leftback Jolly Kobusinge respectively – pushing Esther Namusoke wide right.

Shortly after coming on, Naigaga forced a save from Bullets keeper Annedy Kundu Kwamasi but that was about it in terms of troubling her. Midfielder Zaitun Namaganda and Zambian striker Square Maiwase later came on for midfielders Shakirah Nankwanga, who was named captain for the tournament, and Sehilu from Ethiopia but it was not enough.

“It was a bad day in office but we have seen our mistakes and still have a chance to progress. We shall show character in our next games,” KQ’s assistant coach Sharon Kizza said, after the loss put them at the bottom of Group A.

It is a complicated tournament with just three groups – each having three teams – and head-to-head records considered ahead of everything. The table leaders progress to the semifinals and will be joined by the best runner-up from all groups, who are essentially decided on points accumulated then goal difference.

Earlier on at the same venue, Rwanda’s Rayon Sports stunned the defending champions of this tournament Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) 2-1 in the Group B and tournament opener.

Scholastique Gikundiro opened the scoring in the 4th minute and Coralie Elsie Nguema doubled for Rayon in the 55th minute against the run of play. Rediet Matios halved the deficit in the 72nd minute for CBE but Rayon soaked the oncoming pressure to prevail on the day.

Caf Women’s Champions League – Cecafa Qualifiers

Thursday Results – Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Group A: Kenya Police Bullets 1-0 Kampala Queens

Group B: Commercial Bank of Ethiopia 1-2 Rayon Sport (Rwanda)

Group A Table

Team P W D L F A Pts

Police Bullets 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Denden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kampala Queens 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group B Table

Team P W D L F A Pts

Rayon Sports 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Top Girls Academy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0