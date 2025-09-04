Kampala Queens in Kenya Police acid test

Kampala Queens (KQ) start their Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi today against hosts Kenya Police Bullets.

The 2024/25 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) champions are in this competition for the second time in three years and must correct a miserable inaugural appearance at home in 2023, where they did not get past the group stages.

"We want to assure our fans back home and all lovers of women's football that we are here to put up a show and represent Uganda in the best way possible," team manager Meddie Ssengendo, said after their arrival in Nairobi on Tuesday.

KQ have bolstered their squad with Ethiopian midfielders Turist Lema and Meadin Sahilu plus Zambian midfielder Precious Phiri and striker Square Maiwase.

Catherine Wujja has joined from Rines SS, Marrion Amangat from Olila High School, and Jolly Kobusinge from Kawempe Muslim - all to bolster the defence. Striker Joanitah Ainembabazi was also signed after a stint with Indian side Karanataka.

In the goalkeeping department, Sharon Kaidu joined from Uganda Martyrs Lubaga while Daisy Nakaziro, who had taken to social media at the end of the season to bid her farewell to the club rejoined the camp three months later but just in time for the competition.

However, against Kenya Police, KQ find some familiar sheriffs in town. Their former players Margaret Kunihira and Zaina Namuleme, plus former Asubo captain Desire Natoro Katisi have since joined the Kenyan side. In fact the latter two went as early as June to add steel to a side that won the Kenyan league with by two points; 13 wins, seven draws, and one loss.

While KQ have a point to prove, Police - who were previously Thika Queens (a name under which they won three titles) before the new rules that require men's team to have a women's side before competing in topflight and Caf competitions came in place - must equally negotiate the pressure of playing at home.

Both sides are tipped to make light work of Group A's Eritrean side Denden later in the tournament. But for now, their meeting has markings of a final - a pure acid test for both as only the top team in the group makes it to the semifinals.

The second will have to wait for what happens in Group B and C to progress for the final semifinals slot as the best loser.

Caf Women’s Champions League - Cecafa Qualifiers

Thursday at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Group B: Commercial Bank of Ethiopia vs. Rayon Sport (Rwanda), 1pm