Kampala Queens inch closer, Wakiso nearly out

Kampala Queens are just two wins away from winning their second Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) title in three seasons.

Zainah Nandede and Catherine Nagadya got the goals as they beat Lady Doves 2-0 at MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo on Saturday to maintain an eight points gap over rivals and chasers Kawempe Muslim.

Kawempe, who have 35 points from 18 games, beat Olila High School 3-0 at home on Sunday. New striker Jovia Nakagolo finally came of age to score her first and second goal for the club.

In between her efforts, Hadijah Babirye also scored for the home team. Olila are still languishing in the relegation battle with just 17 points.

They are just two points above Tooro Queens, who were beaten 2-0 by She Corporate in Jinja. Jesca Namanda scored the hosts' goals.

Meanwhile, the Olila loss meant Wakiso Hill can still dream of safety. But that would require them to win all their remaining four games while Olila and Tooro lose theirs.

But it would have to be a change in fortunes of unseen proportions as an Olila win or Wakiso loss next week relegates the former.

Wakiso lost 3-0 to She Maroons on Saturday after goals from Norah Alupo, Lillian Kasuubo, and Racheal Nassimbwa.

But even if Wakiso dropped early, more sides including Makerere University, Uganda Martyrs, She Maroons, Corporate, and Rines would remain in relegation trouble mathematically. This is because Tooro, on 15 points, still have a chance to survive if they can get maximum points from their remaining four matches.

Meanwhile, in the other match on Sunday, Amus College came from 1-0 down to beat Uganda Martyrs (UMHS) 3-1 away in Rubaga, where Latifah Nakasi had put the latter ahead.

Earlier in the weekend, Makerere University - relying on goals from Zaina Namuleme and Rebecca Nakasato - had beaten Rines SS 2-0 at home to move to 25 points - just two above UMHS.

Rines are just four points above Tooro.

