Kampala Queens intend to take title race down the wire

A win for Kampala Queens (KQ) this weekend will take the Fufa Women Super League title race to the final day of the competition in Kawempe.

KQ visit She Maroons – a side they have beaten twice at home this season in the league and Fufa Women Cup this year – in their penultimate game of the season.

The defending champions have 33 points in 16 games and trail leaders Kawempe Muslim by just a point. Kawempe host the already relegated Asubo Ladies in a division derby.

Kawempe can still afford a slip but that means that they will need to take care of business on the final weekend when they host Kampala Queens.

She Maroons have nothing to lose. With 22 points in 16 games, they are guaranteed a third season in the topflight and cannot finish lower than sixth.

However, for their pride, they might want to finish third – a position that does not come with anything in the winner-takes-all league but a place they held for most of the season until they were overtaken by Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga on the previous match day.

Kawempe Muslim's Samalie Nakacha (L) battles Lubaga Martyrs Angel Kigongo Auki.

Relegation battle

UMHS (24 points) hold hopes for many as they host the relegation-threatened Makerere University (19 points).

One of those that will be hoping that Makerere lose is Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals who have to win their last two games and hope at least one of Rines, Makerere and Wakiso Hill loses theirs.

UCU entertain Rines, who are locked on 20 points but need at least a draw as their goal difference of -8 can still be bettered by the former (at -7) if they can win their two games to rise from 14 to 20 points.

UCU cannot be underestimated as they are putting up performances in the Cup, where they have already eliminated Makerere and Lady Doves, on the road, to make the semifinals.

Wakiso, on the other hand, travel west to Doves, who are also guaranteed another season in the topflight league. Doves, on 21 points, can still finish as high as third if results go their way.

FUFA WOME SUPER LEAGUE

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 16 10 4 2 29 12 34

Kampala Queens 16 9 6 1 26 12 33

Uganda Martyrs 16 6 6 4 20 18 24

She Maroons 16 6 4 5 23 17 22

Lady Doves 16 6 3 7 23 21 21

Rines SS WFC 16 5 5 6 18 26 20

Makerere University 16 3 10 3 17 20 19

Wakiso Hill WFC 16 5 3 8 15 22 18

UCU Lady Cardinals 16 3 5 8 11 18 14

Asubo Ladies 16 2 4 10 15 31 10

FIXTURES – SUNDAY, 10AM

Uganda Martyrs vs. Makerere University, St. Gerald Lubaga

She Maroons vs. Kampala Queen, Luzira Prisons

Lady Doves vs. Wakiso Hill, Katusabe Ground Masindi

Rines vs. UCU Lady Cardinals, Kabaka Kyabagu

Kawempe Muslim vs. Asubo Ladies, Kawempe Muslim SS