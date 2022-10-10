Kampala Queens intent clear in Martyrdom

Kampala Queens (KQ) made light work of Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga - one of the teams tipped to run them close in this season's Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

Martys say they want to win the title but they were quickly dispatched 4-1 to show them how much work they and others have to do to stop the star-assembled KQ side that now leads with 12 points.

Resty Nanziri was at her industrious best in the first half played at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja in driving rain.

First she received a pass down the left from Margaret Kunihira, turned inside Rebecca Nandhego and shot past Martyrs' keeper Sharon Kaidu for the first. Her second was a show of fight as she acrobatically turned in Kunihira's corner kick.

To put the game beyond Martyrs, Hasifah Nassuna also tapped in a cross from Kunihira at the stroke or halftime then turned creator when she thought she had won a penalty from a Martyrs handball off her shot but the referee Stephen Masaya played advantage to allow Queens' captain Zainah Namuleme score the fourth.

Not be outdone, Martyrs forward Latifah Nakasi received a long ball from midfield on the half turn with her left instep, the half-volleyed one home for a consolation and her fourth of the season.

Elsewhere, champions She Corporate are now threatening to out-do Lady Doves' collapse in last season's title defence as they dropped yet more points (now 10 of 12 dropped) in a 3-2 home loss to Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals in a match that started almost an hour late due to the rain at Mubs.

UCU's in form forward Ashait Naluggwa opened the scoring in the 40th minute then Swabula Nkomba scored an early goal at the stroke of halftime to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

Nkomba, returning to the team for the first time since Stella Musibika joined Corporate in May, made amends by pulling one back in stoppage time.

Joanita Ainembabazi then levelled matters in the 58th minute but Jauhara Nabbagala won it for UCU in the 77th minute.

Corporate's unsuccessful fight back and early goals in previous matches still point to a team that is prepared but one wonders if the constant squad changes and conceding of late goals also points to a fatigued side grappling with a thin squad.

Doves are looking rejuvenated thanks to yet another win, where Norah Alupo scored four as they beat Rines SS 5-0 away in Wakiso.

Olila High School did not get any of the six points they came to fight for in Kampala as they were beaten 5-0 at Kawempe Muslim SS on Friday then 1-0 by Asubo-Gafford, who got their first points of the season, in Kisaasi on Sunday.

Kawempe also drew 1-1 with Makerere University on the same day.