Kampala Queens live on a prayer

Even before Wednesday's encounter between Kenya Police Bullets and Eritrea's Denden, Ugandan side Kampala Queens (KQ) were guaranteed to finish second in Group A on head-to-head record in the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers in Nairobi.

That means KQ have more interest in today's encounters in Group B and Group C to see if they will make the semifinals as best runners-up.

First, 2024 Cecafa champions and the region's Champions League representatives Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) take on Burundi's Top Girls Academy in Group B.

To get ahead of KQ, which has three points from its two group games and are leading the best runners-up table thus far, Top Girls must beat CBE to move to four points.

Meanwhile, CBE can also get ahead of KQ if they beat Top Girls by at least seven goals. CBE have looked fragile this campaign and even lost 2-1 to Rwanda's Rayon Sport, so even if they win as they would have to, they have to wait for Group C encounters to see their next step.

The aforementioned but unlikely win would help CBE equal KQ's goal difference of +6 but they would eliminate the Fufa Women Super League champions on goals scored (which would be at least eight) as KQ has scored just seven. But they would have to hope Yei do not get a result in Group C.

In Group C, Yei Joint Stars would eliminate KQ and everyone else possible, and probably progress (in case Top Girls don't offset the goal difference with a 3+ goals win over KQ) from the group stages for the first time ever if they manage a draw against 2023 winners JKT Queens of Tanzania. A draw would propel Yei to four points following their comeback that saw them beat Zanzibar's JKU Princess 4-2 on Monday.

KQ's hopes are that JKT keep the form and beat Yei, who alongside CBE are the only side to appear at every edition of this competition since its inauguration in 2021.

KQ must also hope that CBE beat Top Girls but with lower goal margin than the Ethiopians would love to.

It is also enticing for KQ that if they progress to the semifinals, they face the top side from Group B which in that case would be Rayon Sport.

The winner from Group A, Kenya Police Bullets, take on the winner from Group C in the September 14 semifinals.

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

CECAFA QUALIFIERS

Today's Fixtures - Ulinzi Complex, Nairobi

Group B: Commercial Bank of Ethiopia vs. Top Girls Academy (Burundi) - 1pm

Group C: JKT Queens vs. Yei Joint Stars, 4pm





Best Runners-up Table

Team Pld W D L F A Pts

Kampala Queens 2 1 0 1 7 1 3

Yei Joint Stars 1 1 0 0 4 2 3