Kampala Queens, Martyrs take 3-point deficit to break

Three points separate table leaders She Corporate and their immediate chasers Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga and Kampala Queens in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

However, the latter two will be disappointed that the league now takes a two weeks momentum-killing hiatus to allow players represent their institutions in the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) games.

UMHS have Rines to thank for how the 10-team table looks like right now.

On Wednesday, Rines held She Corporate to a 1-1 draw in Nakawa to limit the latter to 25 points but could not do the same in their own backyard in Wakiso when they hosted the UMHS.

Elizabeth Nakigozi’s two strikes from distance settled the game with a 2-0 win on Saturday that lifted UMHS to 22 points in 11 games.

“I didn’t take my chances against Olila (High School in a midweek 1-0 loss in Soroti) and the coach talked to me about it. I am happy that I managed to help the team today,” Nakigozi, said.

Elsewhere, Kampala Queens also beat She Maroons 1-0, thanks to Zainah Nandede’s curled effort at Islamic University in Uganda.

The result brought KQ level with UMHS and four points ahead of UCU Lady Cardinals, who drew 1-1 with Lady Doves in Masindi.

UCU seem to be falling off pace in the title race as they have just once in their last six games.