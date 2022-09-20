Kampala Queens on course for FWSL upper hand

Kampala Queens have a somewhat favourable fixture in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL).

The side started with a 5-0 home win over the hapless Asubo-Gafford on Sunday at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kabojja, and will this coming weekend travel to Nakawa to confront title rivals She Corporate.

"This win sets us on a good path to win the league," assistant coach Alimiah Ssenyange Kato, said in the aftermath of the game, in which he sat in for coach Hamza Lutalo - who is currently in Njeru with the men's team preparing for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations zonal qualifiers.

After their second game, Kampala Queens will have the advantage of gauging the seriousness of each of the remaining teams in the league through how they perform against She Corporate.

Flawless attack

Against Gafford, KQ looked flawless going forward but the former fashioned some chances that could in the face of better finishing have reflected poorly on the hosts' defence.

New signing Asia Nakibuuka looks like she has locked the right-back position but for this first match of the season Judith Sanyu, who started mostly on the right last season, partnered Lukia Namubiru at centre-back.

Both can be suspect at times but whether pairing them is the long-term plan is hard to tell as Winniefred Kwatulira and Patricia Akiror where not in the match day squad.

Meanwhile, left-back Sumaya Komuntale opened the scoring on her debut before she passed on the boots to captain Shamirah Nalugya, striker Resty Nanziri plus wingers Margaret Kunihira and Lillian Mutuuzo.

Elsewhere, Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga showed they still possess that finishing prowess from last season as Kevin Nakacwa and Brenda Munyana scored in a 2-0 win over Rines SS.