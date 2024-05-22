Kampala Queens put up better show among recent FWSL champions

Kampala Queens (KQ) recovered from four straight draws this season to put themselves a win away from defending their Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) title.

In the period between the end of March and the end of April, KQ drew with Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals, Rines SS, Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) and Makerere University and nearly put paid to their chances of challenging for the title yet again as they dropped eight points in the second half of the league – a point more than they dropped in the first round.

However, FWSL leaders Kawempe Muslim gave them a lifeline by equally dropping second round points in a draw at Makerere at losses away to Lady Doves and Wakiso Hill – to further add to the first round draws with Makerere, She Maroons and Asubo Ladies.

But even before the final showdown between the defenders and leaders this Sunday, the position KQ find themselves in is the best we have witnessed from a topflight champion since 2019.

Kawempe won the first ever title, when the topflight was still called the Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) in 2015 and defended it thrice. They were beaten in the semi-final playoffs of the 2018/19 season by eventual champions UCU.

There was a 2019/20 league that was eventually called off due to Covid-19 but UCU managed to get within a chance of defending their title in 2021 edition but lost 2-1 in the final to Lady Doves.

Defenders' struggles

Since then champions have battled to prove themselves. Doves battled and marginally survived relegation in the following 2021/22 season that was won by She Corporate.

Kawempe Muslim's Samalie Nakacha (L) battles Lubaga Martyrs Angel Kigongo Auki. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

She Corporate struggled after and did not survive the drop in the 2022/23 season even though survival was in their hand on the final day of the season. They needed to beat Kawempe but drew 2-2 and fell to the second division which is now known as the FWEL. In fact the result saved Doves on the final day.

As She Corporate dominated the FWEL this season, Doves again battled relegation in the FWSL but is now safe again. Unfortunately, another former champion in UCU has fallen.

Trivia

Meanwhile, UCU, who were also one of the 12 pioneers of the topflight league in 2015, leave Kawempe as the only originators of this league yet to face drop or go extinct altogether.

Kakira, Buikwe She Red Stars, Eastern Heroes, Alleluyah, Ajax, Western United would not fault anyone for saying they have disappeared from the face of women's football while Wakiso, Makerere, She Corporate, Asubo (Gafford then) and now UCU have been relegated at least once since 2015.

2023/24 FWSL Season

Kampala Queens Results

Match 17: Won 3-0 at She Maroons

Match 16: Beat Asubo Ladies 3-1

Match 15: Beat Lady Doves 3-1

Match 14: Drew 2-2 with Makerere

Match 13: Drew 0-0 at Uganda Martyrs

Match 12: Drew 1-1 with Rines

Match 11: Drew 0-0 at UCU

Match 10: Won 1-0 at Wakiso Hill

Match 9: Drew 0-0 at Asubo Ladies

Match 8: Beat Waksio Hill 2-1

Match 7: Beat She Maroons 5-1

Match 6: Won 2-0 at Lady Doves

Match 5: Lost 2-0 to Kawempe Muslim

Match 4: Won 2-0 at Rines

Match 3: Beat UCU 1-0

Match 2: Drew 2-2 at Makerere

Match 1: Beat UMHS 2-1

FWSL TABLE

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kawempe Muslim 17 11 4 2 31 12 37

Kampala Queens 17 10 6 1 29 12 36

Uganda Martyrs 17 6 7 4 21 19 25

Rines SS WFC 17 6 5 6 20 27 23

She Maroons 17 6 4 6 23 20 22

Lady Doves 17 6 4 7 24 22 22

Makerere University 17 3 11 3 18 21 20

Wakiso Hill WFC 17 5 4 8 16 23 19

UCU Lady Cardinals 17 3 5 9 12 20 14